Nachan Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Nachan seat in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Vinod Kumar (BJP), Jabna Kumari (AAP), Nand Lal (BSP), Naresh Kumar (INC), Gian Chand (IND), Saunu Ram (IND), Jasveer Singh (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 79.31% which is -0.26% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.28 Nachan (नाचन) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. Nachan is part of Mandi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Nachan election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nachan election result or click here for compact election results of Nachan and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Nachan go here.

Demographic profile of Nachan:

This Scheduled Castes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 46.66% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 15.53%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.53%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 88483 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 43426 were male and 43995 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nachan in 2022 is 1013 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 77783 eligible electors, of which 39195 were male, 38588 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 70584 eligible electors, of which 36004 were male, 34580 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nachan in 2017 was 612. In 2012, there were 901 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Nachan:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Vinod Kumar of BJP won in this seat defeating Lal Singh Kaushal of INC by a margin of 15,896 which was 25.77% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 60.67% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vinod Kumar of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Tek Chand Dogra of INC by a margin of 3,031 votes which was 5.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.37% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 28. Nachan Assembly segment of the 2. Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Ram Swaroop Sharma of BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat defeating Aashray Sharma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Nachan:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Nachan:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Nachan are: Vinod Kumar (BJP), Jabna Kumari (AAP), Nand Lal (BSP), Naresh Kumar (INC), Gian Chand (IND), Saunu Ram (IND), Jasveer Singh (IND).

Voter turnout in Nachan:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 79.31%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 79.57%, while it was 78.53% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -0.26% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Nachan went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Nachan constituency:

Assembly constituency No.28. Nachan comprises of the following areas of Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh: KC Nachan, PCs Bassa, Gohar, Sayanj, Nandi of Syanj KC of Chachiot Tehsil; KC Jaidevi, PCs Chhater, Kanaid of Sundernagar KC of Sundarnagar Tehsil; PCs Jhungi, Pandar, Jachh, Kutahachi of Nihri KC of Nihri Sub-Tehsil; PCs Baggi, Salwahan, Rajwari, Chhamyar, Jadoli & Dadoh of Balh KC of Sadar mandi Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Nachan constituency, which are: Sundernagar, Balh, Mandi, Seraj, Karsog. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Nachan:

The geographic coordinates of Nachan is: 31°30’21.2"N 77°01’49.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Nachan

List of candididates contesting from Nachan Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Vinod Kumar

Party: BJP

Age: 42

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 27.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 94.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Total income: Rs 17.6 lakh

Candidate name: Jabna Kumari

Party: AAP

Age: 29

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 7.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 6.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nand Lal

Party: BSP

Age: 49

Profession: Beldari/Labourer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 62.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 16 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 20.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 42 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Naresh Kumar

Party: INC

Age: 47

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 8.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.1 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 7 crore

Total income: Rs 20.7 lakh

Candidate name: Gian Chand

Party: IND

Age: 44

Profession: Self Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 36.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 40.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Total income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Candidate name: Saunu Ram

Party: IND

Age: 62

Profession: Pension & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 32.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jasveer Singh

Party: IND

Age: 31

Profession: Furniture Business & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 66.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 9.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 10.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 55.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nachan election result or click here for compact election results of Nachan and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Nachan go here.

Read all the Latest News here