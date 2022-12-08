Nadiad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Nadiad seat in Gujarat. A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Desai Pankajbhai Vinubhai (BJP), Harshadkumar Sureshbhai Vaghela (AAP), Dhruval Patel (INC), Anvarbhai Gulamrasul Kasai (IND), Malhotra Dipakkumar Jonbhai (IND), Rafikbhai Faridbhai Chhipa (IND), Vahora Aiyubbhai Hajibhai (IND), Sajidhusen Sabbirmiya Malek (IND), Siddharth Joseph Macwan (IND), Muzffarbeg Harunbeg Mirza (Log Party), Vankawala Imranbhai Bilalbhai (Right to Recall Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 59.9% which is -7.54% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.116 Nadiad (નડિયાદ) (Natpur) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Kheda district of Gujarat. Nadiad is part of Kheda Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Nadiad election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nadiad election result or click here for compact election results of Nadiad and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Nadiad go here.

Demographic profile of Nadiad:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.31% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.35%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.65%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,74,064 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,38,816 were male and 1,35,199 female and 49 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nadiad in 2022 is 974 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,48,542 eligible electors, of which 1,27,045 were male, 1,21,460 female and 37 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,23,648 eligible electors, of which 1,14,730 were male, 1,08,912 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nadiad in 2017 was 56. In 2012, there were 107 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Nadiad:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Desai Pankajbhai Vinubhai(Gotiyo) of BJP won in this seat defeating Jitendra Suryakantbhai Patel (Azad) of INC by a margin of 20,838 which was 12.45% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.3% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Desai Pankaj Vinubhai (Gotiyo) of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Jitrendrabhai Suryakantbhai Patel (Azad) of INC by a margin of 6,587 votes which was 4.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.82% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 116. Nadiad Assembly segment of the 17. Kheda Lok Sabha constituency. Chauhan Devusinh of BJP won the Kheda Parliament seat defeating Bimal Shah of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kheda Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Nadiad:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Nadiad:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Nadiad are: Desai Pankajbhai Vinubhai (BJP), Harshadkumar Sureshbhai Vaghela (AAP), Dhruval Patel (INC), Anvarbhai Gulamrasul Kasai (IND), Malhotra Dipakkumar Jonbhai (IND), Rafikbhai Faridbhai Chhipa (IND), Vahora Aiyubbhai Hajibhai (IND), Sajidhusen Sabbirmiya Malek (IND), Siddharth Joseph Macwan (IND), Muzffarbeg Harunbeg Mirza (Log Party), Vankawala Imranbhai Bilalbhai (Right to Recall Party).

Voter turnout in Nadiad:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.9%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.44%, while it was 67.82% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -7.54% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Nadiad went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Nadiad constituency:

Assembly constituency No.116. Nadiad comprises of the following areas of Kheda district of Gujarat: 1. Nadiad Taluka (Part) Villages - Tundel, Dumral, Piplag, uttarsanda, Bhumel, Narsanda, Gutal, Keriavi, Piplata, Akhdol, Valetva, Vadtal, Rajnagar, Kanjari, Nadiad (m).

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Nadiad constituency, which are: Matar, Mahudha, Umreth, Anand, Petlad. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Nadiad:

The geographic coordinates of Nadiad is: 22°39’07.9"N 72°52’05.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Nadiad

List of candididates contesting from Nadiad Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Desai Pankajbhai Vinubhai

Party: BJP

Age: 61

Profession: Farming, MLA (Social Worker)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 11.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 89.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 8.1 crore

Total income: Rs 20.5 lakh

Candidate name: Harshadkumar Sureshbhai Vaghela

Party: AAP

Age: 31

Profession: Coaching Classes

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 1.6 lakh

Candidate name: Dhruval Patel

Party: INC

Age: 40

Profession: Poultry Farm, Piplag, Teh. Nadiad (Proprietor)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 9.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Total income: Rs 11.4 lakh

Candidate name: Anvarbhai Gulamrasul Kasai

Party: IND

Age: 61

Profession: Retired

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 65000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 65000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Malhotra Dipakkumar Jonbhai

Party: IND

Age: 28

Profession: Freelancer - Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Candidate name: Rafikbhai Faridbhai Chhipa

Party: IND

Age: 55

Profession: Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vahora Aiyubbhai Hajibhai

Party: IND

Age: 68

Profession: Retired

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 12.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sajidhusen Sabbirmiya Malek

Party: IND

Age: 29

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Siddharth Joseph Macwan

Party: IND

Age: 45

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 74.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 10.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 24.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 50 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.7 lakh

Candidate name: Muzffarbeg Harunbeg Mirza

Party: Log Party

Age: 36

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 20000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 20000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vankawala Imranbhai Bilalbhai

Party: Right to Recall Party

Age: 42

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 20000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 20000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nadiad election result or click here for compact election results of Nadiad and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Nadiad go here.

Read all the Latest News here