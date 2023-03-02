Nagaland: BJP & NDPP Set to Regain Power in Christian-Majority State Again, Oppn Virtually Missing

Nagaland’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was formed in 2021 when the state became opposition-less as all parties joined hands with the government for resolution of the Naga issue, went for a pre-poll alliance for this assembly election too.

As the trends show, the alliance is emerging victorious yet again, crossing the halfway mark of 30 seats in the Christian-dominated state, with the Opposition virtually missing.

ALSO READ | NAGALAND ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS RESULTS HERE

Before the results could be announced, BJP’s Kazheto Kinimi won unopposed from Akuluto constituency, as his opponents had pulled out of the race.

While the NDPP contested 40 seats, the BJP decided to remain a junior ally, contesting 20 seats, an issue that did not go down with many state leaders. In fact, even after the announcement of the alliance and seat-sharing, deputy CM Y Patton said the BJP should contest more seats and strengthen itself in the state.

“There are differences in every state unit. There are people who would want the party to go way forward, but the leadership has to think about many things before reaching a decision. Why not take like-minded people together and move forward, especially in regions that are extra sensitive? So we decided to keep the alliance intact and it is proving to be a right decision,” said a senior party leader.

‘JUNIOR PARTNER’

Reined in by the top brass and state leadership, the party managed to convince the NDPP that it has no hidden intention to dent their vote share and play the kingmaker. Given the sensitivity regarding Naga issue and hard work that went in to reach a partial solution to have peace in the state and the region, the BJP decided to play second fiddle to the NDPP in the state polls.

While the opposition had been attacking the BJP and NDPP for not resolving the Naga issue or leaders not speaking openly on the progress in talks, the incumbent government candidates only spoke about the development and schemes meant for welfare of the tribals and downtrodden.

Sources in the party stated that the Congress has been ineffective and appears to have given up, whereas the NPF that had secured 26 seats, the highest number of seats in 2018, too, contested only 22 seats this time.

Both the BJP and NDPP had joint campaigns and top leaders addressed rallies with leaders from NDPP present.

Read all the Latest Politics News here