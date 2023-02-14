BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday released the poll manifesto ‘Nagaland Vision Document 2023’ for the state assembly election in Kohima. He said that the northeastern state, which was once known for blockades and insurgency, has now turned into a path of peace, prosperity, and development.

In his speech, Nadda said, “Five years ago, Northeast used to face blockades, insurgency, and targeted attacks. Today, Nagaland is back on the path of peace, prosperity, and development. Nagaland has been a story of growth. The insurgency has been reduced by 74 per cent in the last eight years and Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) is removed from 66 per cent of areas."

“Election and voting are not meant to be decided on very flimsy grounds. It needs very serious deliberation to come to a conclusion about who should take up the reins of power," Nadda added.

The BJP chief was on Tuesday accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at the Dimapur airport by Chief Minister Nephio Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton and State BJP president Temjen Imna Along.

BJP’s Promise to Nagaland

Issues concerning the Northeastern state are in the vision document 2023, said Nadda. Rs 100 crore earmarked for cold storage which will be a major boost to the farming community. This would help farmers preserve local produce from being wasted and will be a major boost to the farming community. The BJP has promised to dedicate a culture center in the state for Rs 1,000 crore. The party has earmarked Rs 200 crore for mother and child care in the state and two lakh self-employment opportunities in the next five years, in the field of tourism, skill development, and MSME. The BJP government to set up premier institutes in Nagaland such as IITs and IIM. Rs 500 crore for Saramati Cultural University in Kiphire earmarked for Nagas and Rs 400 crore to be invested for cancer prevention and health care centre in Northeastern state. Roads to be developed under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Yojna (PMGY). The objective of programme aims to provide a pucca house with basic amenities to all houseless households and households living in Kutcha and dilapidated houses by 2022. A special package for the development of the Eastern Nagaland population while for the Tribal festival’s scope expansion, a sum of Rs 100 crore. Increase in Ayushman Bharat installation cap from Rs 5 to 10 lakh besides providing scooty for the meritorious girl students.

In Nagaland, the BJP is in the ruling alliance with Neiphiu Rio’s NDPP. BJP will contest 20 out of 60 seats whereas NDPP contests 40 seats. Polling for the Nagaland assembly elections will be held on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

