Addressing an election rally in the Bhandari constituency for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mmhonlümo Kikon, NEDA convenor Sarma said, “We will solve the Naga political problems within five years of forming the government. We will solve all the problems in the next five years based on Naga's unique history and identity.”

Sarma said, “The old party NPF raised its hands before starting the game. Nagaland needs a minimum of 31 seats to form a government. But NPF has given tickets in only 22 seats, they failed to contest minimum 31 seats. It means they decided in advance to sit in the opposition seat. Why would people vote for a party that cannot form a government? We, NDPP and BJP, will be in government in Nagaland and once again, Nephio Rio would be the chief minister of the state. Rio and I have a good relationship. Nagas can do business in Assam, I promise there won't get any problems from our Assam side. There is no need to pay double tax on stone trucks entering Assam from Bhandari. Oil fields in Nagaland will be mined.”

Like the 2018 Assembly polls, the NDPP-BJP is jointly fighting the polls, with NDPP contesting 40 seats and BJP in 20. Though there were protests after the seat-sharing deal, both parties refused to change the arrangement. But NPF is fighting polls alone and has fielded 22 contestants this time. Congress has fielded candidates in 23 seats.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said, "On August 3, 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the signing of the framework agreement for the resolution of the Naga issue, and this was welcomed as everybody, and the Congress in particular, wants peace, social harmony and development in Nagaland. But eight years have gone by and we are still waiting for the details of what the agreement was."

Ramesh said a government that can do away with Article 370 (in Kashmir) can also abolish Article 371A, which provides for certain special provisions for Nagaland. Congress had created Nagaland and introduced Article 371A to protect, preserve and promote the interest of the people of the state.

In the 2018 Assembly Polls, NDPP had won 18 seats, BJP 12 seats and Congress none. But 21 MLAs of the NPF joined NDPP and the party was left with only four MLAs. NPF is in alliance with NDPP and together with BJP is running an all-party opposition-less United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government in the state since 2021.

