Nagrota Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Arun Kumar (BJP), Uma Kant (AAP), R S Bali (INC), Sikander Kumar (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 76.8% which is -2.15% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.15 Nagrota (नगरोटा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Nagrota is part of Kangra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Nagrota election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nagrota election result or click here for compact election results of Nagrota and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Nagrota go here.

Demographic profile of Nagrota:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.07% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 90962 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 45212 were male and 44686 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nagrota in 2022 is 988 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 81742 eligible electors, of which 41527 were male, 40215 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 74574 eligible electors, of which 38260 were male, 36314 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nagrota in 2017 was 560. In 2012, there were 1737 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Nagrota:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Arun Kumar of BJP won in this seat defeating G S Bali of INC by a margin of 1,000 which was 1.55% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.03% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, G S Bali of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Arun Kumar of IND by a margin of 2,743 votes which was 4.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.76% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 15. Nagrota Assembly segment of the 1. Kangra Lok Sabha constituency. Kishan Kapoor of BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat defeating Pawan Kajal of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Nagrota:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Nagrota:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Nagrota are: Arun Kumar (BJP), Uma Kant (AAP), R S Bali (INC), Sikander Kumar (IND).

Voter turnout in Nagrota:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 76.8%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 78.95%, while it was 74.15% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.15% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Nagrota went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Nagrota constituency:

Assembly constituency No.15. Nagrota comprises of the following areas of Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh: Baroh Tehsil; KC Nagrota, PCs Sihund, Dhallun, Raunkhar, Rajyana of Kangra KC & Nagrota Bagwan Nagar Panchayat of Kangra Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Nagrota constituency, which are: Dehra, Kangra, Dharamshala, Palampur, Sullah, Jawalamukhi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Nagrota:

The geographic coordinates of Nagrota is: 32°03’05.0"N 76°20’34.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Nagrota

List of candididates contesting from Nagrota Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Arun Kumar

Party: BJP

Age: 58

Profession: Member Legislative Assembly

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 15.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 73.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 22.9 lakh

Candidate name: Uma Kant

Party: AAP

Age: 43

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 52.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1 crore

Total income: Rs 2.5 lakh

Candidate name: R.S. Bali

Party: INC

Age: 43

Profession: Politician, Business owner

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 92.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 6.2 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 14.9 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 77.5 crore

Total income: Rs 2.9 crore

Candidate name: Sikander Kumar

Party: IND

Age: 40

Profession: Nil

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

