Najafgarh Ward LIVE Results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.127

Ward No.127 Najafgarh (नजफगढ़) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South West Delhi district and Najafgarh Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Najafgarh went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Najafgarh corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Najafgarh ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Najafgarh was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Najafgarh candidates 2022

There are a total of 11 contestants in the fray from Najafgarh ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Rajvir Singh Dabas (AAP), Amit Kharkhari (BJP), Om Prakash (BSP), Satbir (INC), Mohammad Kasim (IND), Pawan Kumar (IND), Antim Gahlot (IND), Dharam Pal (IND), Jalandhar Pandit (IND), Ajay Massey (IND), Dalel Khokhar (NCP).

MLA and MP of Najafgarh

Kailash Gahlot of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 35. Najafgarh Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Najafgarh is a part.

Demographic profile of Najafgarh

According to the delimitation report, Najafgarh ward has a total population of 68,559 of which 11,316 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 16.51% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Najafgarh ward

The following areas are covered under the Najafgarh ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Gopal Nagar Block-B, Gopal Nagar Phase Ii, Sher Singh Enclave Gopal Nagar; Todermal Colony; Baba Hari Das Market,, Balmiki Mohalla,, Deelip Vihar,, Firni Road Najafgarh, Jatav Kabir Saini Mohala,, Sai Baba Enclave Part-I, Som Bazar Habat Pura, Som Bazar, J.Chowk, Sultan Garden,; Baba Hari Das Nagar,, Baba Hari Das Nagar, Rajiv Vihar, Guliya Encl; Geetanjali Enclave; Jharoda Kalan Village; Naveen Place Najafgarh, Mahesh Garden Part Ii, Surya Kunj Part Ii, Vinoba Enclave; Satyam Puram; Aradhana Encl. Drishana Colony, Aradhana Encl. Kriahna Colony Block- M, N, Janta Vihar Shyam Lok Suryakunj Part I; Aradhana Encl. Kriahna Colony Block- M, N, Gopal Nagar Block E, D, Gopal Nagar Block Defgh, Gopal Nagar Nanak Pao Block A, B Phase 1, Gopal Nagar Phase Ii; “Araya Nagar Gopal Nagar Block-M, N, Gopal Nagar Block-N, Gopal Nagar Extn., Gopal Nagar Nanak Pao Block A, B Phase 1, Gopal Nagar Vistar, Naya Gopal Nagar, Saraswati Enclave, Sunder Nagar, West Gopal Nagar;" Gopal Nagar Block-P, R; Gopal Nagar Block-Abcd, Am, N; Gopal Nagar Phase Ii, Haibat Pura, Nanu Ram Park; Gpoal Nagar Block-A, Shyam Enclave; “Bhaiya Chowk, Dhansa Najafgarh Road, Jharoda Kalan Village, Mitron Road Najafgarh, Vardhman Vihar;".

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 127. Najafgarh ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Rajvir Singh Dabas; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 10,28,75,787; Total liabilities: Rs 29,38,610.

Candidate name: Amit; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 40,31,791; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Om Prakash; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,54,99,478; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Satbir; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,06,07,600; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ajay Massey; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 6,07,328; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Antim Gahlot; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,54,78,715; Total liabilities: Rs 1,23,258.

Candidate name: Dharam Pal; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 20,15,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Jalandhar Pandit; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 50,02,000; Total liabilities: Rs 2,05,000.

Candidate name: Mohammad Kasim; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 25,32,400; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Pawan Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,58,66,105; Total liabilities: Rs 17,00,000.

Candidate name: Dalel Khokhar; Party: NCP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 87,10,000; Total liabilities: Rs 4,50,000.

