Nalchar Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Nalchar seat in Tripura. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Tafajjal Hossain (BJP), Samsul Haque (CPM), Safiqul Islam (IND), Joydal Hossain (TMC), Abu Khayer Miah (TMP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 90.6% which is -3.88% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.21 Nalchar (নলচর) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Sipahijala district of Tripura. Nalchar is part of Tripura West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: General .

Demographic profile of Nalchar:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 42.11% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 9.88%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.89%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 44722 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 23,122 were male and 21,600 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nalchar in 2023 is 934 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 41565 eligible electors, of which 21,687 were male, 19,878 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 38323 eligible electors, of which 20,019 were male, 18,304 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nalchar in 2018 was 55. In 2013, there were 26 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Nalchar:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Subhash Chandra Das of BJP won in this seat defeating Tapan Chandra Das of CPM by a margin of 451 which was 1.13% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.07% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Tapan Chandra Das of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Uttam Das of INC by a margin of 8107 votes which was 22.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 59.96% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 21. Nalchar Assembly segment of the 1. Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. Pratima Bhoumik of BJP won the Tripura West Parliament seat defeating Subal Bhowmik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura West Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Nalchar:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Nalchar:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Nalchar are: Tafajjal Hossain (BJP), Samsul Haque (CPM), Safiqul Islam (IND), Joydal Hossain (TMC), Abu Khayer Miah (TMP).

Voter turnout in Nalchar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.6%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 94.48%, while it was 96.46% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.88% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Nalchar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Nalchar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.21. Nalchar comprises of the following areas of Sipahijala district of Tripura: Durlavnarayanpur, Choumuhani and Nalchar Tehsils; and Rudijala mouza in melaghar Tehsil in Sonamura Sub-Division.

A total of Seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Nalchar constituency, which are: Golaghati, Suryamaninagar, Boxanagar, Sonamura, Dhanpur, Bagma, Kakraban-Salgarh. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Nalchar:

The geographic coordinates of Nalchar is: 23°32’19.3"N 91°19’53.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Nalchar

List of candidates contesting from Nalchar Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Tapan Chandra Das

Party: CPM

Age: 56

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 92.5 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 7.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sunil Chandra Das

Party: IND

Age: 60

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Lutan Das

Party: TMC

Age: 38

Gender: Male

Profession: Pvt. Job

Education: Others

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 6.7 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 7.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kishor Barman

Party: BJP

Age: 42

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker & Business

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 46.3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4 lakh

Candidate name: Bimal Das

Party: IND

Age: 63

Gender: Male

Profession: Cultivator

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 20.1 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

