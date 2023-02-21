‘NaMo’ Bengaluru: PM’s Rallies to Rath Yatras, BJP All Set for Mission K’taka Polls | Inside Details

With the Karnataka assembly elections expected to be held in May, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started exerting full force to regain power in the state, with a strategy for the next one month, including its star campaigner Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Top sources in the BJP told News18 that there may be four to five rallies and programmes of PM Modi before the announcement of the assembly election dates in poll-bound Karnataka.

On February 27, Modi is likely visit the state to inaugurate an airport in Shimoga district on the birthday of former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa. In the second or third week of March, Modi is also expected to visit the state to inaugurate the Mysore and Bangalore Expressways.

Sources added that the party will start its ‘Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra’ in the state from March 1. It will conclude with a big public meeting in Davanagere, central Karnataka, which will be addressed by Modi.

FOUR RATH YATRAS

The BJP will hold four Rath Yatras from four parts of the state as part of the Vijay Sankalp.

Party’s national president JP Nadda will flag off the Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra from Chamaraj Nagar.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will flag off the second Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra on March 2 at Nandagarh in Belgaum district of western Karnataka.

The third and fourth Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra will start from Bengaluru and Basava Kalyan in Bidar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off both the events.

FIVE COMMITTEES

The BJP has formed five committees to formulate a ground strategy. The conveners of all these committees have been asked to visit all 224 assembly constituencies across Karnataka from February 20 to March 15 and hold workers’ meetings and prepare their reports.

BY Vijayendra, son of Yediyurappa, has been made the convener of one of the important committees. He has been given the responsibility of holding meetings of all BJP fronts and engaging them in election works. Vijayendra has already started his work from Vokkaliga-dominated area Mandya. He will also hold meetings with local officebearers of SC ST Morcha, Kisan Morcha, Minority Morcha, Yuva Morcha and Mahila Morcha.

These committees have been asked to submit their report by March 15, before the election date is announced.

GATEWAY TO SOUTH

Karnataka assembly elections are of a huge importance to the BJP as they consider it a gateway to the southern part of the country.

The party believes a victory or defeat in Karnataka will have a direct impact on the Telangana assembly elections to be held in the beginning of next year.

Subsequently, the party’s performance in the Telangana assembly elections, which will be held just before the Lok Sabha elections, will have an impact on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.​

