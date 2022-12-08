Nandod Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Nandod seat in Gujarat. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Dr Darshna Chandubhai Deshmukh(Vasava) (BJP), Dr Prafulbhai Devjibhai Vasava (AAP), Maheshbhai Saradbhai Vasava (Manabhai) (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Hareshbhai Jayantibhai Vasava (INC), Harshadbhai Chunilal Vasava (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 74.36% which is -2.07% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.148 Nandod (નાંદોદ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Narmada district of Gujarat. Nandod is part of Chhota Udaipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe Rural.LIVE Nandod election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nandod election result or click here for compact election results of Nandod and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Nandod go here.

Demographic profile of Nandod:

This Scheduled Tribes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.15% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 65.82%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.31%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,35,179 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,19,526 were male and 1,15,651 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nandod in 2022 is 968 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,20,199 eligible electors, of which 1,13,304 were male, 1,06,890 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,02,787 eligible electors, of which 1,05,338 were male, 97449 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nandod in 2017 was 53. In 2012, there were 82 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Nandod:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Vasava Premsinhbhai Devjibhai of INC won in this seat defeating Tadvi Shabdasharan Bhailalbhai of BJP by a margin of 6,329 which was 3.76% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 47.9% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Tadvi Shabdasharan Bhailalbhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Vasava Hareshbhai Jayantibhai of INC by a margin of 15,727 votes which was 9.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.18% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 148. Nandod Assembly segment of the 21. Chhota Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency. Rathva Gitaben Vajesingbhai of BJP won the Chhota Udaipur Parliament seat defeating Rathava Ranjitsinh Mohansinh of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Chhota Udaipur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Nandod:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Nandod:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Nandod are: Dr Darshna Chandubhai Deshmukh(Vasava) (BJP), Dr Prafulbhai Devjibhai Vasava (AAP), Maheshbhai Saradbhai Vasava (Manabhai) (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Hareshbhai Jayantibhai Vasava (INC), Harshadbhai Chunilal Vasava (IND).

Voter turnout in Nandod:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 74.36%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 76.43%, while it was 78.26% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.07% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Nandod went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Nandod constituency:

Assembly constituency No.148. Nandod comprises of the following areas of Narmada district of Gujarat: 1. Nandod Taluka - entire taluka except village – Dhefa. 2. Tilakwada Taluka.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Nandod constituency, which are: Karjan, Dabhoi, Sankheda, Dediyapada, Jhagadia. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Nandurbar district of Maharashtra.

Map location of Nandod:

The geographic coordinates of Nandod is: 21°52’42.2"N 73°35’46.7"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Nandod

List of candididates contesting from Nandod Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Dr. Darshna Chandubhai Deshmukh(Vasava)

Party: BJP

Age: 54

Profession: Doctor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 3.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 41.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 48.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3.2 crore

Total income: Rs 26.9 lakh

Candidate name: Dr. Prafulbhai Devjibhai Vasava

Party: AAP

Age: 38

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: Doctorate

Total assets: Rs 42 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 25.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 12 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 30 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.6 lakh

Candidate name: Maheshbhai Saradbhai Vasava (Manabhai)

Party: Bhartiya Tribal Party

Age: 52

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 90 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 70 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 20 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hareshbhai Jayantibhai Vasava

Party: INC

Age: 42

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 98.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 30.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 68 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.1 lakh

Candidate name: Harshadbhai Chunilal Vasava

Party: IND

Age: 52

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 3.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 86.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 68.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.7 crore

Total income: Rs 15.1 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nandod election result or click here for compact election results of Nandod and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Nandod go here.

Read all the Latest News here