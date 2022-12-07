Nangal Thakran ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.31

Ward No.31 Nangal Thakran (नांगल ठाकरन) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North Delhi district and Bawana Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Nangal Thakran went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Nangal Thakran corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Nangal Thakran ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Nangal Thakran was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Nangal Thakran candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Nangal Thakran ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Manisha Shokeen (AAP), Babita (BJP), Komal (INC), Pravesh (IND).

MLA and MP of Nangal Thakran

Jai Bhagwan of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 7. Bawana Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Nangal Thakran is a part.

Demographic profile of Nangal Thakran

According to the delimitation report, Nangal Thakran ward has a total population of 57,612 of which 12,911 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 22.41% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Nangal Thakran ward

The following areas are covered under the Nangal Thakran ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Punjab Khor; Jat Khor; Salahpur Majara; Bhudhan Pur; Chandpur; Harawali; Ochandi; Mungeshpur; Katawada; Bazidpur Thakran; Nangal Thakran; Ishwar Colony Bawana Ct, Ishwar Colony Ext Phase I, Ii Bawana Ct; Dariya Pur Ct; Qutab Garh Ct.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 31. Nangal Thakran ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Manisha Shokeen; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,66,86,817; Total liabilities: Rs 5,49,062.

Candidate name: Babita; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,77,83,588; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Komal; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 85,85,192; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Pravesh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 45,71,982; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here