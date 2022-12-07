Nangli Sakrawati Ward LIVE Results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.124

Ward No.124 Nangli Sakrawati (नंगली सकरावत) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South West Delhi district and Matiala Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Nangli Sakrawati went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Nangli Sakrawati corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Nangli Sakrawati ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Nangli Sakrawati was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Nangli Sakrawati candidates 2022

There are a total of 9 contestants in the fray from Nangli Sakrawati ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Geetu (AAP), Savita (BJP), Shashi Sharma (BSP), Kranti (INC), Jyoti (IND), Rakhi (IND), Jyoti Singh (IND), Sangeeta (IND), Soni Verma (LJPRam Vilas).

MLA and MP of Nangli Sakrawati

Gulab Singh of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 34. Matiala Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Nangli Sakrawati is a part.

Demographic profile of Nangli Sakrawati

According to the delimitation report, Nangli Sakrawati ward has a total population of 83,159 of which 10,490 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 12.61% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Nangli Sakrawati ward

The following areas are covered under the Nangli Sakrawati ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Goela Khurad; Qutabpur; Tajpur Khurad; Ct Deendarpur, Shyam Vihar Ph-2; Ct Deendarpur, Shyam Vihar Ph-I, Bhawani Nagar; Ct Nangli Sakrawati, Prem Vihar, Ct Nangli Sakrawati, Anand Vihar, Amar Colony, Ct Nangli Sakrawati, Arjun Park, Ct Nangli Sakrawati, Gemini Park, Ishwar Colony, Ct Nangli Sakrawati, Guru Nagar, Nangli Dairy, Ct Nangli Sakrawati, Nangli Industrial Area, Ct Nangli Sakrawati, Nangli Vihar, Ct Nangli Sakrawati, Niranjan Park, Ghasipur Extn., Ct Nangli Sakrawati, Prem Vihar, Ct Nangli Sakrawati, Ranaji Enclave, Ct Nangli Sakrawati, Sai Dham (Including Gemini Park), Sainik Enclave, Ct Nangli Sakrawati, Village Ghasipur, Ct Nangli Sakrawati, Village Nangli Sakrawati.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 124. Nangli Sakrawati ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Geetu; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,53,40,079; Total liabilities: Rs 58,22,280.

Candidate name: Savita; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,06,07,731; Total liabilities: Rs 55,34,662.

Candidate name: Shashi Sharma; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 69,14,647; Total liabilities: Rs 7,15,000.

Candidate name: Kranti; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,37,62,425; Total liabilities: Rs 2,21,88,542.

Candidate name: Jyoti; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 84,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Jyoti Singh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 6,71,344; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Rakhi; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,73,500; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sangeeta; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 15,53,500; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Soni Verma; Party: LJPRam Vilas; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 52,11,000; Total liabilities: Rs 10,42,295.

