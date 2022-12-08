Naranpura Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Naranpura seat in Gujarat. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Jitendrakumar Ramanlal Patel (Jitu Bhagat) (BJP), Pankajbhai Jayantilal Patel (Bhemabhai) (AAP), Pujabhai Virabhai Salat (Bhartiya Jan Parishad), Senma Shaileshkumar Bhikhalal (Girish Ravat) (BSP), Sonal Ramanbhai Patel (INC). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 56.53% which is -9.97% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.45 Naranpura (નારણપુરા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Ahmedabad district of Gujarat. Naranpura is part of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Naranpura election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Naranpura election result or click here for compact election results of Naranpura and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Naranpura go here.

Demographic profile of Naranpura:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.07% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.31%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,50,187 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,28,383 were male and 1,21,796 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Naranpura in 2022 is 949 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,29,840 eligible electors, of which 1,18,458 were male, 1,11,380 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,13,865 eligible electors, of which 1,10,496 were male, 1,03,368 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Naranpura in 2017 was 39. In 2012, there were 97 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Naranpura:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Kaushikbhai Jamnadas Patel (Kaushik Patel) of BJP won in this seat defeating Nitinbhai Kantibhai Patel of INC by a margin of 66,215 which was 43.36% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 69.28% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Amit Shah of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Jitubhai B Patel of INC by a margin of 63,335 votes which was 42.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 69.25% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 45. Naranpura Assembly segment of the 6. Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. Amit Shah of BJP won the Gandhinagar Parliament seat defeating Dr C J Chavda of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gandhinagar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Naranpura:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Naranpura:

Voter turnout in Naranpura:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.53%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.5%, while it was 70.28% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -9.97% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Naranpura went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Naranpura constituency:

Assembly constituency No.45. Naranpura comprises of the following areas of Ahmedabad district of Gujarat: Ahmedabad City Taluka (Part) - Ahmedabad municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 11, 12, 13, 14.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Naranpura constituency, which are: Ghatlodia, Sabarmati, Dariapur, Ellisbridge. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Naranpura:

The geographic coordinates of Naranpura is: 23°04’22.1"N 72°33’19.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Naranpura

List of candididates contesting from Naranpura Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Jitendrakumar Ramanlal Patel (Jitu Bhagat)

Party: BJP

Age: 60

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 23.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.9 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 3 crore

Total income: Rs 16.8 lakh

Candidate name: Pankajbhai Jayantilal Patel (Bhemabhai)

Party: AAP

Age: 54

Profession: Brokerage

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 84.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 43.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.8 lakh

Candidate name: Pujabhai Virabhai Salat

Party: Bhartiya Jan Parishad

Age: 40

Profession: Labour Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 30000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 30000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Senma Shaileshkumar Bhikhalal (Girish Ravat)

Party: BSP

Age: 37

Profession: Private Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sonal Ramanbhai Patel

Party: INC

Age: 62

Profession: Architect

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 13.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.8 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 81.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 12.3 crore

Total income: Rs 15.9 lakh

