Naroda Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Naroda seat in Gujarat. A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Kukrani Payal Manojkumar (BJP), Omprakash Darogaprasad Tiwari (AAP), Patel Mittal Kanubhai (Bhartiya Jan Parishad), Gautambhai B Trivedi (Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Party), Prajapati Nitaben Mukeshkumar (Garvi Gujarat Party), Gulwani Ramkumar Baliramji (IND), Gohil Mahendrasinh Laxmansinh (IND), Dipaben Nileshbhai Santwani (IND), Sharma Brijeshkumar Ujagarlal (IND), Suthar Amit (IND), Prakashsingh Sundersingh Rajput (Jan Man Party), Selukar Rakesh Sureshbhai (Jan Sangharsh Virat Party), Tatad Archanaben Gautambhai (Jan Sewa Driver Party), Meghraj Dodwani (NCP), Vishram Dhruvsinh Sikarvar (Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party), Patel Satyamkumar K (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party), Pandey Jyotiben Manojbhai (Swatantrata Abhivyakti Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 52.29% which is -10.25% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.47 Naroda (નરોડા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Ahmedabad district of Gujarat. Naroda is part of Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Naroda election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Naroda election result or click here for compact election results of Naroda and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Naroda go here.

Demographic profile of Naroda:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.76% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.08%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.31%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,96,316 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,56,495 were male and 1,39,789 female and 32 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Naroda in 2022 is 893 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,64,314 eligible electors, of which 1,40,804 were male, 1,23,488 female and 22 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,22,136 eligible electors, of which 1,19,378 were male, 1,02,758 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Naroda in 2017 was 302. In 2012, there were 715 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Naroda:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Thawani Balram Khubchand of BJP won in this seat defeating Tiwari Omprakash Darogaprasad of INC by a margin of 60,142 which was 36.43% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 65.02% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Wadhwani Nirmalaben Sunilbhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Bharwad Bhavanbhai Surabhai of INC by a margin of 58,352 votes which was 40.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 66.22% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 47. Naroda Assembly segment of the 7. Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency. Patel Hasmukhbhai Somabhai of BJP won the Ahmedabad East Parliament seat defeating Gitaben Patel of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ahmedabad East Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Naroda:

A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Naroda:

Voter turnout in Naroda:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 52.29%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.54%, while it was 65.5% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -10.25% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Naroda went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Naroda constituency:

Assembly constituency No.47. Naroda comprises of the following areas of Ahmedabad district of Gujarat: Ahmedabad City Taluka (Part) - Ahmedabad municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 23, 24, 27, Ahmedabad Cantonment (CB).

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Naroda constituency, which are: Thakkarbapa Nagar, Asarwa, Sabarmati, Gandhinagar South, Daskroi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Naroda:

The geographic coordinates of Naroda is: 23°04’37.9"N 72°37’13.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Naroda

List of candididates contesting from Naroda Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Kukrani Payal Manojkumar

Party: BJP

Age: 29

Profession: Doctor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 46.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 39.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 65 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.8 lakh

Candidate name: Omprakash Darogaprasad Tiwari

Party: AAP

Age: 52

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 4.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 46.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3.9 crore

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Patel Mittal Kanubhai

Party: Bhartiya Jan Parishad

Age: 31

Profession: House wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 5.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 5.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gautambhai B Trivedi

Party: Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Party

Age: 46

Profession: State Broker, Editor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 51.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 12.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 39 lakh

Total income: Rs 3 lakh

Candidate name: Prajapati Nitaben Mukeshkumar

Party: Garvi Gujarat Party

Age: 40

Profession: Housewife & Social worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gulwani Ramkumar Baliramji

Party: IND

Age: 48

Profession: Pvt. Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 58.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 88 lakh

Total income: Rs 31.7 lakh

Candidate name: Gohil Mahendrasinh Laxmansinh

Party: IND

Age: 46

Profession: B.Tech Computer and Electronic

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 22.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Total income: Rs 4.4 lakh

Candidate name: Dipaben Nileshbhai Santwani

Party: IND

Age: 42

Profession: Beautician

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 84401

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 84401

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sharma Brijeshkumar Ujagarlal

Party: IND

Age: 42

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 2.5 lakh

Candidate name: Suthar Amit

Party: IND

Age: 46

Profession: Dairy

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 56000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 56000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 6.9 lakh

Candidate name: Prakashsingh Sundersingh Rajput

Party: Jan Man Party

Age: 44

Profession: Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 16.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 16.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 6.5 lakh

Candidate name: Selukar Rakesh Sureshbhai

Party: Jan Sangharsh Virat Party

Age: 26

Profession: Salaried

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 2.4 lakh

Candidate name: Tatad Archanaben Gautambhai

Party: Jan Sewa Driver Party

Age: 41

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 27.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 12.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 15 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.6 lakh

Candidate name: Meghraj Dodwani

Party: NCP

Age: 65

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 2.7 crore

Total income: Rs 28 lakh

Candidate name: Vishram Dhruvsinh Sikarvar

Party: Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party

Age: 27

Profession: Not Applicable

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 29.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 7.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 29.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.4 lakh

Candidate name: Patel Satyamkumar K

Party: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party

Age: 34

Profession: N.A.

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 0

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 0

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pandey Jyotiben Manojbhai

Party: Swatantrata Abhivyakti Party

Age: 36

Profession: Housewife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 65000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 65000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

