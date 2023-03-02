Nartiang Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Nartiang seat in Meghalaya. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Sniawbhalang Dhar (NPP), Rimiki Sari (BJP), Generous Paslein (IND), Emlang Laloo (INC), Dawan Lyngdoh (UDP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 89.68% which is -2.41% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.1 Nartiang is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya. Nartiang is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nartiang election result or click here for compact election results of Nartiang and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Nartiang go here.

Demographic profile of Nartiang:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.03% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 98.12%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 47.46%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 44,466 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 21,888 were male and 22,578 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nartiang in 2023 is 1032 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 36,705 eligible electors, of which 18,055 were male, 18,650 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 30,266 eligible electors, of which 14,841 were male, 15,425 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nartiang in 2018 was 4. In 2013, there were 1 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Nartiang:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Sniawbhalang Dhar of NPP won in this seat defeating Jopthiaw Lyngdoh of INC by a margin of 2,098 which was 6.14% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPP had a vote share of 48.6% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Sniawbhalang Dhar of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Hilarius Dkhar of IND by a margin of 8,858 votes which was 31.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 65.09% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 1. Nartiang Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Nartiang:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Nartiang:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Nartiang are: Sniawbhalang Dhar (NPP), Rimiki Sari (BJP), Generous Paslein (IND), Emlang Laloo (INC), Dawan Lyngdoh (UDP).

Voter turnout in Nartiang:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 89.68%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 92.09%, while it was 93.64% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.41% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Nartiang went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Nartiang constituency:

Assembly constituency No.1. Nartiang comprises of the following areas of West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 3 Moodymmai, 5 Wahiajer, 8 Nartiang, 9 Rakabah, 11 mynkrem, 12 Khanduli, 13 Nonglatem, 14 moobakhon and 15 Namdong G.S. Circles of Thadlaskein C.D. Block.

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Nartiang constituency, which are: Umroi, Mawryngkneng, Jowai, Raliang, Mowkaiaw. This constituency shares an inter-state border with West Karbi Anglong District of Assam.

Map location of Nartiang:

The geographic coordinates of Nartiang is: 25°37’41.2"N 92°13’31.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Nartiang

List of candidates contesting from Nartiang Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sniawbhalang Dhar

Party: NPP

Age: 41

Gender: Male

Profession: Public Representative / Social Worker

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 45.4 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 3.4 crore

Total income: Rs 30.4 crore

Candidate name: Rimiki Sari

Party: BJP

Age: 33

Gender: Male

Profession: Business

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 80787

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Generous Paslein

Party: IND

Age: 26

Gender: Male

Profession: Business

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 5 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Emlang Laloo

Party: INC

Age: 58

Gender: Male

Profession: Ex - Government Employee

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 4.8 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 12.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dawan Lyngdoh

Party: UDP

Age: 29

Gender: Male

Profession: Member of District Council, JHADC

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 16.2 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 5.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

