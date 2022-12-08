Navsari Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Navsari seat in Gujarat. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Desai Rakesh Gunvantbhai (BJP), Upeshkumar Mohanbhai Patel (AAP), Mahendrakumar Solanki (Rakeshkumar) (BSP), Dipak Barot (INC), Kalpanaben Percy Munshi (IND), Govindbhai Laxmanbhai Rathod (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 65.79% which is -5.5% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.175 Navsari (નવસારી) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Navsari district of Gujarat. Navsari is part of Navsari Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Navsari election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Navsari election result or click here for compact election results of Navsari and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Navsari go here.

Demographic profile of Navsari:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.75% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 31.75%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.88%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,50,061 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,25,240 were male and 1,24,807 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Navsari in 2022 is 997 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,28,781 eligible electors, of which 1,15,878 were male, 1,12,884 female and 19 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,09,665 eligible electors, of which 1,06,977 were male, 1,02,674 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Navsari in 2017 was 13. In 2012, there were 18 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Navsari:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Piyushbhai Dinkerbhai Desai of BJP won in this seat defeating Bhavnaben Anilbhai Patel of INC by a margin of 46,095 which was 28.36% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 61.25% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Desai Piyushbhai Dinkarbhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Patel Arvindbhai Durlabhbhai ( A D Patel) of INC by a margin of 15,981 votes which was 10.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.19% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 175. Navsari Assembly segment of the 25. Navsari Lok Sabha constituency. C R Patil of BJP won the Navsari Parliament seat defeating Patel Dharmeshbhai Bhimbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Navsari Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Navsari:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Navsari:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Navsari are: Desai Rakesh Gunvantbhai (BJP), Upeshkumar Mohanbhai Patel (AAP), Mahendrakumar Solanki (Rakeshkumar) (BSP), Dipak Barot (INC), Kalpanaben Percy Munshi (IND), Govindbhai Laxmanbhai Rathod (IND).

Voter turnout in Navsari:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.79%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 71.29%, while it was 74.64% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -5.5% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Navsari went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Navsari constituency:

Assembly constituency No.175. Navsari comprises of the following areas of Navsari district of Gujarat: 1. Navsari Taluka (Part) Villages - Kasbapar, Viraval, Satem, Toli, Sadlav, Ashtagam, un, Chhapra, Dantej, Italva, Wada (Sisodra), Pardi, Sarpor, Dabhalai, Nagdhara, Kumbhar Faliya, Butlav, Kanbad, Bhula Faliya, Khadsupa, Kachhol, Adada, Partapor, mogar, Chandravasan Supa, Boriach, Rajwada, Kambada, Bhunwadi, mahudi, Puni, Jamalpore, Kabilpor, Kaliawadi, Chovisi, Navsari (m). 2. Gandevi Taluka (Part) Villages - mohanpur, Kolva, Salej, Ichhapor, Pinjra, Vegam, Vagalvad, matwad, Gandeva, Khapariya, Pipaldhara, manekpor, Gadat, Sonwadi, Ancheli, Khakhwada, Pathri, Dhanori, endhal, Ajrai, Kachholi, Ganghor, Amalsad, Dhamdachha, Vasan, Kotha, masa.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Navsari constituency, which are: Jalalpore, Mahuva, Gandevi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Navsari:

The geographic coordinates of Navsari is: 20°52’46.6"N 73°00’13.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Navsari

List of candididates contesting from Navsari Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Desai Rakesh Gunvantbhai

Party: BJP

Age: 55

Profession: Insurance surveyor, Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 17.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 72.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.4 lakh

Candidate name: Upeshkumar Mohanbhai Patel

Party: AAP

Age: 49

Profession: Land Broker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 37.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 25.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 35 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Candidate name: Mahendrakumar Solanki (Rakeshkumar)

Party: BSP

Age: 47

Profession: Car Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dipak Barot

Party: INC

Age: 56

Profession: Jigar Finance Propriter

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 8.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 42.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 88.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 7.7 crore

Total income: Rs 3 lakh

Candidate name: Kalpanaben Percy Munshi

Party: IND

Age: 59

Profession: From Water Comission

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 68.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 80 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.8 lakh

Candidate name: Govindbhai Laxmanbhai Rathod

Party: IND

Age: 66

Profession: Ricksaw Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 28 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 13 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 15 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.5 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Navsari election result or click here for compact election results of Navsari and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Navsari go here.

Read all the Latest News here