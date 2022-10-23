‘Never Used My Affiliations’: BJP’s Chetan Bragta on ‘Parivarvad’ Charge Amidst Anti-Incumbency Factor in Himachal

It promises to be the most exciting electoral battle in the hills in recent times. With multiple rallies by PM Narendra Modi, the BJP has hit the ground running. Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP started off strong but has of late diverted much of its focus to Gujarat. The Congress campaign rests on the shoulders of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra but is yet to pick up pace. News18 tours the state to gauge public sentiment and political strategies ahead of Himachal Pradesh elections 2022.

Ruling out the anti-incumbency factor in the Himachal assembly polls, senior BJP leader Chetan Bragta said Jai Ram Thakur’s performance coupled with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mass appeal would ensure a historic win for the party.

In an exclusive interview to News 18, Bragta, who recently returned to the party fold, said the “no repeat” of government in Himachal was a discourse blown out of proportion by political parties and the present election would ensure that good governance wins. “This is a discourse that is blown out of proportion. Look at Uttarakhand, where this ‘no repeat’ theory was floated around. But eventually the BJP played its card well and harped on good governance which helped it win. Same will happen in Himachal,” said Bragta.

Bragta, a former convenor of the IT cell of the BJP, was expelled last year after he contested as an Independent from Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly seat against a BJP candidate in a bye-election after he was denied a ticket. However, recently he switched back to the BJP.

“There were some differences. It was a sad day for me that after my father’s death I had parted ways with the party. But I am happy that I am back. For a true Swayamsewak, it’s good to be back to your parent organisation,” said Bragta whose father Narendra was a popular politician in the area and a former horticulture minister. Narendra was credited with building up the Apple economy in the state.

When pointed out that by giving ticket to him, the party had adopted double standards over its ‘parivarvad’ discourse, Bragta said he was contesting the poll on his merit. “For over a decade, I worked as a common worker in the party despite coming from a political family. Never used my affiliations to rise. It was on the basis of my own hard work I rose through the ranks and party has acknowledged and appreciated it. There is no question of ‘parivarvad’ when a worker rises through the ranks,” said Bragta.

Reacting to Congress’ charge that the Jai Ram Thakur government had failed on several fronts, Bragta remarked that such comments were coming out of its frustration to make inroads in the state. “There is no denying that Jai Ram Thakur has a mass appeal and they have not been able to dent it. Moreover, Congress is a disillusioned front today. There is a CM aspirant in every 12 administrative districts of the state. The party is in a shambles,” said Bragta.

