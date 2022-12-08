Nikol Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Nikol seat in Gujarat. A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Jagdish Vishwakarma (BJP), Ashokbhai Gajera (AAP), Kalpesh N Shete (Gunj Satya Ni Janata Party), Ranjitsinh Barad (INC), Hafiz Ansari (IND), Maheriya Alpeshbhai (Lalabhai) (IND), Amjadhussain Shaikh (IND), Geetaben Patel (IND), Dharmendra Kumar Pandey (Jan Sangharsh Virat Party), Kalpeshbhai Khamar (Rashtra Mangal Mission Party), Samir Rajeshkumar Upadhyay (Saurashtra Janta Paksha), Kazi Mohmmed Salim (SP). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 58% which is -9.25% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.46 Nikol (નિકોલ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Ahmedabad district of Gujarat. Nikol is part of Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Nikol election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nikol election result or click here for compact election results of Nikol and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Nikol go here.

Demographic profile of Nikol:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.38% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.23%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.31%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,56,737 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,37,577 were male and 1,19,152 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nikol in 2022 is 866 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,31,586 eligible electors, of which 1,25,468 were male, 1,06,114 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,12,460 eligible electors, of which 1,16,159 were male, 96301 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nikol in 2017 was 208. In 2012, there were 320 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Nikol:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Jagdish Panchal of BJP won in this seat defeating Gohil Indravijaysinh of INC by a margin of 24,880 which was 15.99% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 56.08% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Panchal Jagdish Ishwarbhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ghori Narsinhbhai Jayrambhai of INC by a margin of 48,712 votes which was 33.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 61.31% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 46. Nikol Assembly segment of the 7. Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency. Patel Hasmukhbhai Somabhai of BJP won the Ahmedabad East Parliament seat defeating Gitaben Patel of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ahmedabad East Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Nikol:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Nikol:

Voter turnout in Nikol:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.25%, while it was 67.78% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -9.25% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Nikol went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Nikol constituency:

Assembly constituency No.46. Nikol comprises of the following areas of Ahmedabad district of Gujarat: Ahmedabad City Taluka (Part) - Ahmedabad municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 31, 34, 35.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Nikol constituency, which are: Vatva, Amraiwadi, Danilimda, Bapunagar, Thakkarbapa Nagar, Daskroi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Nikol:

The geographic coordinates of Nikol is: 23°02’12.1"N 72°40’09.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Nikol

List of candididates contesting from Nikol Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Jagdish Vishwakarma

Party: BJP

Age: 49

Profession: Business (Textstyle Mashinery Manufactring)Developers Infra Marketing

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 29.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.3 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 8.6 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 20.4 crore

Total income: Rs 1.8 crore

Candidate name: Ashokbhai Gajera

Party: AAP

Age: 52

Profession: Retail Trading Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 83.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 61 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 8.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 75 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.1 lakh

Candidate name: Kalpesh N. Shete

Party: Gunj Satya Ni Janata Party

Age: 42

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 51.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 39.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2 crore

Total income: Rs 10.1 lakh

Candidate name: Ranjitsinh Barad

Party: INC

Age: 50

Profession: Partner Of Religious Industries

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 91.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Total income: Rs 7.6 lakh

Candidate name: Hafiz Ansari

Party: IND

Age: 29

Profession: Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Maheriya Alpeshbhai (Lalabhai)

Party: IND

Age: 38

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Amjadhussain Shaikh

Party: IND

Age: 45

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 4.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Geetaben Patel

Party: IND

Age: 54

Profession: Social Worker and Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 16 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 54.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Candidate name: Dharmendra Kumar Pandey

Party: Jan Sangharsh Virat Party

Age: 28

Profession: Salaried

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 21.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 11.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 87000

Immovable assets: Rs 21 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.6 lakh

Candidate name: Kalpeshbhai Khamar

Party: Rashtra Mangal Mission Party

Age: 54

Profession: Commission Agent

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Samir Rajeshkumar Upadhyay

Party: Saurashtra Janta Paksha

Age: 41

Profession: Business and Security Guard

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 51200

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 51200

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Candidate name: Kazi Mohmmed Salim

Party: SP

Age: 31

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

