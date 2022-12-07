Nilothi ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.36

Ward No.36 Nilothi (निलोठी) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North West Delhi district and Mundka Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Nilothi went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Nilothi corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Nilothi ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Nilothi was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Nilothi candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Nilothi ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Babina Shokeen (AAP), Kuljeet Kaur (BJP), Punam Sharma (INC), Attri Devi (IND), Harpreet Kaur (IND), Sarita (IND).

MLA and MP of Nilothi

Dharampal Lakra of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 8. Mundka Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Nilothi is a part.

Demographic profile of Nilothi

According to the delimitation report, Nilothi ward has a total population of 79,992 of which 7,108 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 8.89% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Nilothi ward

The following areas are covered under the Nilothi ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Chander Vihar Lhs, Rhs; Chander Vihar Lhs, Rhs, Nilothi, Pradhan Market; Kamaruddin Nagar, Ram Nagar Colony; Najaf Garh Road, Shri Ram Colony; Nilothi Village; Nilothi, Gram Sabha Colony; “Najaf Garh Road, Ahir Mohalla, Nangloi, Tyagi Vihar, Nangloi Ext, (Shiv Mandir)Block-D, Nangloi Ext 4, 5, Nangloi Ext. Main, Nangloi, Dharma Colony;" Nangloi, Friends Enclave Block-B; Nangloi Ext 4, 5; Kamaruddin Nagar, Chajju Ram Colony; Kamaruddin Village, Kamaruddin Village, Risal Singh Park; Kunwar Singh Nagar (Najaf Garh Road),; “Nangloi, Friends Enclave, A-Block, Nangloi, Rajendra Park,;" Nangloi, Yadav Park; Nangloi Jat C.T., Uday Vihar.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 36. Nilothi ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Babina Shokeen; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,13,24,184; Total liabilities: Rs 2,53,048.

Candidate name: Kuljeet Kaur; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 39,14,925; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Punam Sharma; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,42,79,952; Total liabilities: Rs 16,27,400.

Candidate name: Attri Devi; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 10,08,52,628; Total liabilities: Rs 1,77,150.

Candidate name: Harpreet Kaur; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 27,35,414; Total liabilities: Rs 10,63,250.

Candidate name: Sarita; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,49,96,500; Total liabilities: Rs 3,00,000.

Read all the Latest News here