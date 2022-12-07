Nithari ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.40

Ward No.40 Nithari (निठारी) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North West Delhi district and Kirari Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Nithari went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Nithari corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Nithari ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Nithari was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Nithari candidates 2022

There are a total of 8 contestants in the fray from Nithari ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Mamta Gupta (AAP), Sona Choudhry (BJP), Diksha (BSP), Haseena (INC), Monu Chauhan (IND), Lalita (IND), Sarika Suman (IND), Jyotimala Sinha (IND).

MLA and MP of Nithari

Rituraj Govind of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 9. Kirari Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Nithari is a part.

Demographic profile of Nithari

According to the delimitation report, Nithari ward has a total population of 63,982 of which 6,447 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 10.08% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Nithari ward

The following areas are covered under the Nithari ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct, Mansa Jan Kalyan Manch; Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct, Prem Nagar-Iii(A-D); Mubarak Pur Dabas Ct Meer Vihar; Mubarak Pur Dabas Ct Surat Vihar; Mubarak Pur Dabas Ct Roop Vihar, Kishan Vihar; Nithari Ct Nithari; Nithari Ct Baljeet Nagar, Nithari Ct Baljeet Vihar Block-D; Nithari Ct Dhurv Enclave; Nithari Ct Inder Enclave-1; Nithari Ct Inder Enclave-2, Nithari Ct Vidyapati Nagar; Nithari Ct Lakhi Ram Park; Nithari Ct Sharma Enclave.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 40. Nithari ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Mamta Gupta; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,11,42,556; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sona Choudhary; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 59,95,417; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Diksha; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 11,30,179; Total liabilities: Rs 9,13,000.

Candidate name: Haseena; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 6,42,051; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Jyoti Mala Sinha; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 20,03,500; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Lalita; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 18,06,765; Total liabilities: Rs 5,00,000.

Candidate name: Monu Chauhan; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 27,46,913; Total liabilities: Rs 24,61,139.

Candidate name: Sarika Suman; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,07,91,588; Total liabilities: Rs 42,24,252.

