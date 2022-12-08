Nizar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Nizar seat in Gujarat. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Dr Jayrambhai Chemabhai Gamit (BJP), Arvindbhai Singabhai Gamit (AAP), Samirbhai Janakbhai Naik (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Sunilbhai Ratanjibhai Gamit (INC), Manishbhai Prakashbhai Vasava (IND), Vinabhai Bablabhai Gamit (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 78.19% which is -2.61% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.172 Nizar (નિઝર) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Tapi district of Gujarat. Nizar is part of Bardoli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe Rural.LIVE Nizar election result

Demographic profile of Nizar:

This Scheduled Tribes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.02% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 85.34%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.26%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,82,604 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,38,005 were male and 1,44,599 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nizar in 2022 is 1048 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,54,673 eligible electors, of which 1,25,602 were male, 1,29,071 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,30,048 eligible electors, of which 1,13,896 were male, 1,16,151 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nizar in 2017 was 40. In 2012, there were 44 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Nizar:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Sunilbhai Ratanjibhai Gamit of INC won in this seat defeating Kantilalbhai Reshmabhai Gamit of BJP by a margin of 23,129 which was 11.26% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 51.36% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Gamit Kantilalbhai Reshmabhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Vasava Pareshbhai Govindbhai of INC by a margin of 9,924 votes which was 5.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.82% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 172. Nizar Assembly segment of the 23. Bardoli Lok Sabha constituency. Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava of BJP won the Bardoli Parliament seat defeating Chaudhari Dr Tusharbhai Amarsinhbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bardoli Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Nizar:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Nizar:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Nizar are: Dr Jayrambhai Chemabhai Gamit (BJP), Arvindbhai Singabhai Gamit (AAP), Samirbhai Janakbhai Naik (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Sunilbhai Ratanjibhai Gamit (INC), Manishbhai Prakashbhai Vasava (IND), Vinabhai Bablabhai Gamit (IND).

Voter turnout in Nizar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.19%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 80.8%, while it was 83.81% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.61% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Nizar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Nizar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.172. Nizar comprises of the following areas of Tapi district of Gujarat: 1. Nizar Taluka. 2. uchchhal Taluka. 3. Songadh Taluka (Part) Villages - Rampura Kothar, Champavadi, Pokhran, Khambhala, Dosvada, Kumkuva, Rupvada, Chapaldhara, Raniamba, Balamrai, Gaisavar, Chimkuva, Tokarva (Segupada), Tokarva (Jamankuva), Kakad Kuva, Ghanchikuva, Khanjar, Kharsi, Devalpada, Kanala, Chorvad, Chikhli Khadka, Dhamodi, Junvan, Galkuva, Bedpada, Kanadevi, Rampura Kanadevi, Nana Bandharpada, Jharali, Nani Bhurvan, medhsingi, Khokhsa, Kanji, Don, moti Bhurvan, Hiravadi, Amba, Kukradungri, Kukadjhar, Vadpada P Tokarva, Ghodchit, Bandharpada, Gatadi, Tichakia, Hanmantiya, mahudi, monghvan, maiyali, Sandhkuva, Tarsadi, Kakad Kuva P umarda, Bedvan P umarda, Vadpada P umarda, Jamkhadi, medha, Golan, Nana Tarpada, ojhar, Hindla, Khadi, Sadadvel, Bharadada, Gopalpura, Vanjhafali, Amalgundi, Chakvan, Borkuva, Kalaghat, mota Satsila, Ghodi Ruvali, Ghuntvel, Vadda P umarda, Taparvada, Gunkhadi, Temka, masanpada, Dardi, umarda, Dhanmauli, Amthava, Shravaniya, lavchali, Chimer, Kanti, Seljhar, Borpada, Khogal Gam, mota Tarpada, Kapad Bandh, Siraspada, Vadirupgadh, Chikhalapada, Khapatia, mohpada(malangdev), Virthava, ekva Golan, malangdev, Karvanda, langad, Ghusargam, Bhorthava, otta, Rasmati, Pahadada, mal, Sadadun, Sinand, Songadh (m).

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Nizar constituency, which are: Dediyapada, Dangs, Vyara, Mandvi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Nandurbar and Dhule districts of Maharashtra.

Map location of Nizar:

The geographic coordinates of Nizar is: 21°14’54.2"N 73°45’29.5"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Nizar

List of candididates contesting from Nizar Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Dr.Jayrambhai Chemabhai Gamit

Party: BJP

Age: 47

Profession: Animal Husbandry

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Doctorate

Total assets: Rs 47 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 34.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 12.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.6 lakh

Candidate name: Arvindbhai Singabhai Gamit

Party: AAP

Age: 66

Profession: Farmer and Animal Husbandry

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 56.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 24.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 32 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Samirbhai Janakbhai Naik

Party: Bhartiya Tribal Party

Age: 36

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 13.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 9 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sunilbhai Ratanjibhai Gamit

Party: INC

Age: 49

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 86.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 25.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 30.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 56 lakh

Total income: Rs 17.8 lakh

Candidate name: Manishbhai Prakashbhai Vasava

Party: IND

Age: 30

Profession: NA

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 5.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 61898

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vinabhai Bablabhai Gamit

Party: IND

Age: 53

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 2.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 17200

Immovable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

