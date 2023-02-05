No Alliance With Tipra Motha Until It Quits Greater Tipraland Demand: Tripura BJP Chief | Exclusive

The BJP will win Tripura elections with absolutely majority on the back of the developmental works done for tribals in the state and the efforts of the central government in improving the state’s connectivity, Tripura BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee told News18 in an exclusive interview.

In the interview, Bhattacharjee categorically ruled out any understanding with Tipra Motha unless it leaves the Greater Tipraland demand.

Edited excerpts:

What’s the sentiment on the ground?

The sentiment is in favour of the BJP, because, in 2018, the party came to power after overthrowing the Left’s 25-year rule. The BJP’s only slogan at that time was Vikas. We have worked for all types of people and we are going with our report card to the people. People are interested and are supporting only the BJP.

What was the reason behind changing the CM? The Opposition says it shows your “failure”…

Biplab ji is our leader and in 2016 he became our president. He has reached out to every part of the state and has done sangarsh (struggle). That struggle led to the change of government. He was then made the CM but the central leadership thought of something and appointed a new Chief Minister.

Dr Manik Saha was made CM and Biplab Deb entered the Rajya Sabha and was given the responsibility of Haryana. The central leadership wants Biplab Deb there and Manik Saha here.

The Opposition says it shows BJP government’s “failure”…

No, this is not true. He has done everything for every area, including the tribal areas. Biplab Deb has implemented the good work of the double-engine government. We have been in power for five years but two years of that were taken up by Covid-19. We had no infrastructure to fight the pandemic.

Under Deb, Tripura was the first state in the Northeast to get the vaccine. Biplab Deb went to Delhi and asked for more facilities from the Centre. The Opposition has no issue to talk about. Even now, wherever Biplab Deb goes, people like him. Manik Saha, too, is liked by all.

If you are confident, why did you want an alliance with Tipra Motha?

Tipra Motha is a regional party. After Independence, nobody wanted the development of these tribal people. The Congress was in power at the Centre and the state, but did nothing. Left was there in the state, but did nothing as well. No national or regional party did anything for them.

When the BJP came to power, we started working for tribal people and their development. Now, Dhalai is an inspirational district project. A lot of work is now happening there. Tribal areas have been given priority, 17 Ekalavya schools have been planned and even the work has started in some places.

Why did you then want an alliance with Motha?

We want development in tribal areas. Tipra Motha’s slogan is Greater Tipraland, which will not happen. His grandfather worked on uniting Tripura, but he is working on breaking Tripura. Whether we are in government or not, we will never work on breaking Tripura.

Pradyut said the draft was shown to him and that he met Himanta Biswa Sarma…

A meeting did take place and he was told to leave Greater Tipraland. We won’t give him anything in writing. We will definitely work on tribal development and come to an understanding, but we will never do anything to break Tripura.

What was the need of talks with Tipra Motha?

Tipra Motha has some support in some places, but as elections near, the real picture is emerging. They recently tortured an IPFT candidate. Nobody in Tripura wants criminal activity. Nobody can win by rioting. Election means democracy. Tipra Motha along with the CPM is doing all this. We appeal they should embrace democracy and fairly fight elections.

Opposition claims law and order is deteriorating in Tripura…

Manik Sarkar is now not contesting. He has not liked this seat-sharing with the Congress. Senior CPI-M leaders did not like this. The CPM was in power for 25 years, but now had to tie up with the Congress. Their organisation has become weak, yet they have boarded a sinking ship. The Congress, too, is weak and they are not getting candidates to stand in elections.

I want to ask the CPM how many murders took place in Tripura. Eleven of our workers were murdered just before the 2018 election. Their health minister raised his voice against them and he was murdered. People still want to know who did it. Where was law and order then? Crimes against women were rising.

The TMC also said there is immense law and order problem.

They don’t have any value. They don’t have candidates where. Mamata, you please handle Bengal. Bengal used to be known for Netaji and Rabindranath Tagore, but now tops in corruption where leaders are behind bars. Huge money is recovered from their homes. She should concentrate on Bengal and then think of Tripura. Tripura does not require Syndicate Raj.

Why will people again vote for the BJP?

We helped 3 lakh people get houses. There is railway connectivity now. We never thought Rajdhani and Shatabdi will come here but now they do. Tripura had just one highway, now we have six national highways. We have international standard airport. Social pension has increased to Rs 2,000 and 20% DA has been given.

Will the BJP go for alliance in case of hung House?

That will be known after the result. Modi ji is running the NDA government. Motha will have to leave the Greater Tipraland issue.

What will happen to the 10,323 teachers who have not got jobs?

This is sad episode in Tripura. Now the CPM says in its manifesto that it will give them jobs. But how? Their case is in the Supreme Court. We want to do something for them.

Prathima Bhowmick is contesting as well. Who will be the CM?

The BJP central leadership will decide after we win. We will get absolute majority.

