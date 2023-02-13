Tribal leader of Tripura Jitendra Choudhury, who could be the chief minister face of the Congress-CPIM alliance in the state, told News18 in an interview that the “only motive” is to change the present government.

Choudhury, who is state secretary of CPIM and contesting the February 16 election from reserved constituency of Sabroom, said the Left and Congress initially had “issues” but they sat together and worked out an alliance. Now, they are together fighting the elections.

The former minister said the Left, which was overthrown by the BJP in the 2018 assembly elections, wants to change the present government since it has made the lives of people of Tripura worse and hardly did anything for tribals.

On the newly formed Tipra Motha, which has asked separate Greater Tipraland, Choudhury said his party is “open” to talks but their demand may not be met.

Edited interview:

Q: What is the mood on the ground?

A: People are ready for change as they are unable to take this government (BJP). In the last five years, the life of people of Tripura has gone from bad to worse.

Q: But there is a lot of development in the state. New airport, highways have come up, what do you have to say?

A: Ask BJP when these projects started and who initiated these projects. All these were started by our government, they just inaugurated them nothing else. Development in tribal areas has not taken place.

Q: How is it to shake hands with arch-rivals?

A: At times, parties have to listen to the call of people on ground. The situation is such that people want us to fight with the Congress because the BJP is a fascist government. They have created such a terror that this was the need of the hour. We sat with the Congress initially and it took time, but now we are together on the ground. We will bring change.

Q: What is the chemistry between you and Motha since they have not fielded any candidate against you? Why did the alliance not work with them?

A: We have spoken to Pradyot Manikya and have agreed on certain points and there is a requirement for development. I know the problems but it won’t work for Greater Tipraland. Doors are open for talks with them.

Q: Are you the party’s chief minister face?

A: It does not happen like this in the communist party. The elected representatives will decide. I follow party’s orders. Our main motive is to change this government, that’s it.

Read all the Latest Politics News here