Noksen Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Noksen seat in Nagaland. A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: S. Pangnyu Phom (BJP), Phuyam (IND), Denngan Y Avennoho (INC), A Pongshi Phom (NCP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 78.03% which is -8.67% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.51 Noksen is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central region and Tuensang district of Nagaland. Noksen is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Noksen election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Noksen election result or click here for compact election results of Noksen and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Noksen go here.

Demographic profile of Noksen:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.77%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 12423 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 6,469 were male and 5,954 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Noksen in 2023 is 920 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 11643 eligible electors, of which 6,143 were male, 5,500 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 12088 eligible electors, of which 6,156 were male, 5,932 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Noksen in 2018 was 26. In 2013, there were 14 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Noksen:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, C M Chang of NDPP won in this seat defeating W Chingmak Chang of NPF by a margin of 576 which was 5.59% of the total votes cast for the seat. NDPP had a vote share of 43.07% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, C M Chang of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating Lima Onen Chang of NCP by a margin of 1092 votes which was 9.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 49.27% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDPP got the most number of votes in the 51. Noksen Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Noksen:

A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Noksen:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Noksen are: S. Pangnyu Phom (BJP), Phuyam (IND), Denngan Y Avennoho (INC), A Pongshi Phom (NCP).

Voter turnout in Noksen:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.03%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 86.7%, while it was 94.53% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -8.67% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Noksen went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Noksen constituency:

Assembly constituency No.51. Noksen comprises of the following areas of Tuensang district of Nagaland: Noksen H. Q. and Longra, Kongsang, Noksen, Litem, Yimrup, Kampong, Yukumsang, Yunyu, Sangtang, Longtang and Yali villages of Noksen Circle; and Logkong, Bhumpak Momching, Sauchu and Nikshu villages of Tuensang Sadar Circle in Tuensang Sadar sub-division.

A total of Three Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Noksen constituency, which are: Angetyongpang, Longleng. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Noksen:

The geographic coordinates of Noksen is: 26°24’21.6"N 94°46’11.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Noksen

List of candidates contesting from Noksen Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Y. Lima Onen Chang

Party: RPIA

Age: 53

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 7.4 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H. Chuba Chang

Party: NDPP

Age: 71

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 70.7 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

