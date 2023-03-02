Nongkrem Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Nongkrem seat in Meghalaya. A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Sardonik Nongkhlaw (INC), Lambor Malngiang (UDP), Joannes J.T.L. Lamare (TMC), Egenstar Kurkalang (PDF), David T. Kharkongor (BJP), Dasakhiatbha Lamare (NPP), B. M. Lanong (IND), Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit (VPP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 81.81% which is -1.73% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.22 Nongkrem is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. Nongkrem is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Demographic profile of Nongkrem:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.07% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 79.95%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 38,285 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 18,076 were male and 20,209 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nongkrem in 2023 is 1118 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 32,556 eligible electors, of which 15,457 were male, 17,099 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 26,404 eligible electors, of which 12,471 were male, 13,933 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nongkrem in 2018 was 336. In 2013, there were 337 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Nongkrem:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Lambor Malngiang of IND won in this seat defeating Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit of HSPDP by a margin of 76 which was 0.28% of the total votes cast for the seat. IND had a vote share of 30.12% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit of HSPDP emerged victorious in this seat beating Lambor Malngiang of INC by a margin of 1,990 votes which was 8.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. HSPDP had a vote share of 38.54% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 22. Nongkrem Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Nongkrem:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Nongkrem:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Nongkrem are: Sardonik Nongkhlaw (INC), Lambor Malngiang (UDP), Joannes J.T.L. Lamare (TMC), Egenstar Kurkalang (PDF), David T. Kharkongor (BJP), Dasakhiatbha Lamare (NPP), B. M. Lanong (IND), Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit (VPP).

Voter turnout in Nongkrem:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 81.81%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 83.54%, while it was 86.47% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.73% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Nongkrem went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Nongkrem constituency:

Assembly constituency No.22. Nongkrem comprises of the following areas of East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 11 Umphyrnai, 13 Nongkrem and 14 umphrup (mawlai) G.S. Circles of mawryngkneng C.D. Block, 2. 8 laitkor and 9 umsaw G.S. Circles of mylliem C.D. Block and 3. madanrting (CT).

A total of Seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Nongkrem constituency, which are: Mawryngkneng, East Shillong, South Shillong, Mylliem, Nongthymmai, Sohra, Mawkynrew. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Nongkrem:

The geographic coordinates of Nongkrem is: 25°30’50.8"N 91°52’40.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Nongkrem

List of candidates contesting from Nongkrem Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sardonik NongkhlawParty: INCAge: 26Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.2 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Lambor MalngiangParty: UDPAge: 44Gender: MaleProfession: Member of Dist. Council and Ex-MLA 22 NongkremEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 20.9 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Joannes J.T.L. LamareParty: TMCAge: 37Gender: MaleProfession: Self EmployedEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: 2Total assets: Rs 3.7 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Egenstar KurkalangParty: PDFAge: 37Gender: MaleProfession: AdvocateEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.6 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: David T. KharkongorParty: BJPAge: 46Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessmanEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.4 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dasakhiatbha LamareParty: NPPAge: 30Gender: MaleProfession: Member of Legislative Assembly and BusinessmanEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 45.9 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B. M. LanongParty: INDAge: 74Gender: MaleProfession: Member of Dist. CouncilEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.6 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ardent Miller BasaiawmoitParty: VPPAge: 50Gender: MaleProfession: Self Employed/ Social WorkEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.5 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

