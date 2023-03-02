Nongthymmai Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Nongthymmai seat in Meghalaya. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Winston Tony Lyngdoh (VPP), Wankit Kupar Kharumnuid (IND), Jemino Mawthoh (UDP), Jasmine Mary Lyngdoh (NPP), David Kharsati (BJP), Charles Pyngrope (TMC), Banida Shisha Kharkongor (INC). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 66.72% which is -4.6% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.21 Nongthymmai is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. Nongthymmai is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Nongthymmai election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nongthymmai election result or click here for compact election results of Nongthymmai and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Nongthymmai go here.

Demographic profile of Nongthymmai:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.26% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 65.31%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 36,464 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 17,071 were male and 19,393 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nongthymmai in 2023 is 1136 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 33,897 eligible electors, of which 15,947 were male, 17,950 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 28,350 eligible electors, of which 13,235 were male, 15,115 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nongthymmai in 2018 was 103. In 2013, there were 70 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Nongthymmai:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Charles Pyngrope of INC won in this seat defeating Dr Jemino Mawthoh of UDP by a margin of 957 which was 3.86% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 41.3% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Jemino Mawthoh of UDP emerged victorious in this seat beating Charles Pyngrope of INC by a margin of 1,137 votes which was 5.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. UDP had a vote share of 44.95% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, UDP got the most number of votes in the 21. Nongthymmai Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Nongthymmai:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Nongthymmai:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Nongthymmai are: Winston Tony Lyngdoh (VPP), Wankit Kupar Kharumnuid (IND), Jemino Mawthoh (UDP), Jasmine Mary Lyngdoh (NPP), David Kharsati (BJP), Charles Pyngrope (TMC), Banida Shisha Kharkongor (INC).

Voter turnout in Nongthymmai:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.72%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 71.32%, while it was 74.24% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -4.6% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Nongthymmai went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Nongthymmai constituency:

Assembly constituency No.21. Nongthymmai comprises of the following areas of East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 12 Umpling G.S. Circle (Part) Rynjah lapalang and Nongrah and 13 Nongthymmai G. S. Circles of mylliem C. D. Block [including Nongthymmai (CT).]

A total of Seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Nongthymmai constituency, which are: Mawryngkneng, Pynthorumkhrah, East Shillong, North Shillong, West Shillong, South Shillong, Nongkrem. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Nongthymmai:

The geographic coordinates of Nongthymmai is: 25°33’29.9"N 91°53’43.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Nongthymmai

List of candidates contesting from Nongthymmai Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Winston Tony LyngdohParty: VPPAge: 45Gender: MaleProfession: Self EmployedEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 68.6 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 3.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Wankit Kupar KharumnuidParty: INDAge: 33Gender: MaleProfession: Self EmployedEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 34000Total liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jemino MawthohParty: UDPAge: 58Gender: MaleProfession: Associate Professor, North Eastern Hill UniversityEducation: DoctorateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 3.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 81.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jasmine Mary LyngdohParty: NPPAge: 54Gender: FemaleProfession: Clinical PsychologistEducation: DoctorateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 22.4 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 8.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: David KharsatiParty: BJPAge: 54Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 3.2 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 24.8 lakhTotal income: Rs 28.4 lakh

Candidate name: Charles PyngropeParty: TMCAge: 62Gender: MaleProfession: Member of Legislative AssemblyEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 14.6 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 57.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Banida Shisha KharkongorParty: INCAge: 45Gender: FemaleProfession: PrincipalEducation: DoctorateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 59.2 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 3 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

