North Shillong Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of North Shillong seat in Meghalaya. A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Ransom Sutnga (NPP), Mariahom Kharkrang (BJP), L. Michael Kharsyntiew (IND), Kyrsoibor Pyrtuh (IND), John Antonius Lyngdoh (INC), Elgiva Gwyneth Rynjah (TMC), Dr. Aman Warr (UDP), Adelbert Nongrum (VPP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 64.99% which is -4.55% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.17 North Shillong is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. North Shillong is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest North Shillong election result or click here for compact election results of North Shillong and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of North Shillong go here.

Demographic profile of North Shillong:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.21% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 60.17%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 28,215 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 13,871 were male and 14,344 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in North Shillong in 2023 is 1034 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 26,725 eligible electors, of which 13,125 were male, 13,600 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 24,408 eligible electors, of which 11,930 were male, 12,478 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in North Shillong in 2018 was 70. In 2013, there were 63 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of North Shillong:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Adelbert Nongrum of KHNAM won in this seat defeating J Antonius Lyngdoh of BJP by a margin of 406 which was 2.1% of the total votes cast for the seat. KHNAM had a vote share of 28.88% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Roshan Warjri of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Adelbert Nongrum of KHNAM by a margin of 2,180 votes which was 12.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.14% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 17. North Shillong Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in North Shillong:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in North Shillong:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from North Shillong are: Ransom Sutnga (NPP), Mariahom Kharkrang (BJP), L. Michael Kharsyntiew (IND), Kyrsoibor Pyrtuh (IND), John Antonius Lyngdoh (INC), Elgiva Gwyneth Rynjah (TMC), Dr. Aman Warr (UDP), Adelbert Nongrum (VPP).

Voter turnout in North Shillong:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.99%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 69.54%, while it was 74.2% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -4.55% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

North Shillong went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of North Shillong constituency:

Assembly constituency No.17. North Shillong comprises of the following areas of East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. Ward Nos.8 to 15 and Ward No. 17 of Shillong (m) of mylliem C.D. Block.

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border North Shillong constituency, which are: Pynthorumkhrah, Mawlai, East Shillong, West Shillong, South Shillong. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of North Shillong:

The geographic coordinates of North Shillong is: 25°36’13.7"N 91°53’28.7"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from North Shillong

List of candidates contesting from North Shillong Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Ransom SutngaParty: NPPAge: 53Gender: MaleProfession: Retired Govt. ServantEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 7.2 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mariahom KharkrangParty: BJPAge: 58Gender: MaleProfession: Retired Govt. ServantEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 6.6 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 12.3 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: L. Michael KharsyntiewParty: INDAge: 35Gender: MaleProfession: Engaged in Business/ Self EmploymentEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 6.2 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 30 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kyrsoibor PyrtuhParty: INDAge: 49Gender: MaleProfession: Social ActivistEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 28.7 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: John Antonius LyngdohParty: INCAge: 66Gender: MaleProfession: PoliticianEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 8.6 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Elgiva Gwyneth RynjahParty: TMCAge: 31Gender: FemaleProfession: BusinessEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 20 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr. Aman WarrParty: UDPAge: 58Gender: MaleProfession: Retired Govt. ServantEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 5.9 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Adelbert NongrumParty: VPPAge: 46Gender: MaleProfession: PoliticianEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 13.6 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

