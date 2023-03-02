North Tura Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of North Tura seat in Meghalaya. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Thomas A. Sangma (NPP), Rupert M. Sangma (TMC), Dr. Pilne A. Sangma (UDP), Bina Rosaline A. Sangma (JDU), Billykid A. Sangma (INC), Adam Kid M. Sangma (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 74.78% which is -2.66% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.50 North Tura is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garo Hills region and West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. North Tura is part of Tura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Demographic profile of North Tura:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.76% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 81.26%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.76%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 34419 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 17,268 were male and 17,151 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in North Tura in 2023 is 993 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 30558 eligible electors, of which 15,486 were male, 15,072 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 25726 eligible electors, of which 13,101 were male, 12,625 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in North Tura in 2018 was 14. In 2013, there were 4 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of North Tura:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Thomas A Sangma of NPP won in this seat defeating Noverfield R Marak of INC by a margin of 2096 which was 8.71% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPP had a vote share of 26.98% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Noverfield R Marak of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Roger Benny A Sangma of IND by a margin of 565 votes which was 2.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 22.88% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most number of votes in the 50. North Tura Assembly segment of the 2. Tura Lok Sabha constituency. Agatha K Sangma of NPP won the Tura Parliament seat defeating Dr Mukul Sangma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPP won the Tura Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in North Tura:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in North Tura:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from North Tura are: Thomas A. Sangma (NPP), Rupert M. Sangma (TMC), Dr. Pilne A. Sangma (UDP), Bina Rosaline A. Sangma (JDU), Billykid A. Sangma (INC), Adam Kid M. Sangma (BJP).

Voter turnout in North Tura:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 74.78%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 77.44%, while it was 80.55% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.66% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

North Tura went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of North Tura constituency:

Assembly constituency No.50. North Tura comprises of the following areas of West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 1. Headquarter G.S. Circle, 3.Chandigre, 9. Babadam, 10. Galwanggre, 11. Gongrongggre and 12. edenbari G.S. Circles of Rongram C.D. Block and 2. Ward No.4 and 5 and 9 to 11 of Tura (m).

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border North Tura constituency, which are: William Nagar, Dadenggre, Gambegre, South Tura, Rangsakona. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of North Tura:

The geographic coordinates of North Tura is: 25°33’19.4"N 90°10’07.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from North Tura

List of candidates contesting from North Tura Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Thomas A. SangmaParty: NPPAge: 61Gender: MaleProfession: Member, Meghalaya Legislative AssemblyEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: 1Total assets: Rs 3.8 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rupert M. SangmaParty: TMCAge: 39Gender: MaleProfession: Self EmployedEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 29.5 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 10.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr. Pilne A. SangmaParty: UDPAge: 47Gender: FemaleProfession: TeacherEducation: DoctorateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 68.4 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 23918Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bina Rosaline A. SangmaParty: JDUAge: 61Gender: FemaleProfession: PensionerEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 61.5 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 3.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Billykid A. SangmaParty: INCAge: 58Gender: MaleProfession: Social ServiceEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 72.1 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 21.5 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Adam Kid M. SangmaParty: BJPAge: 41Gender: MaleProfession: Businessman & Social WorkerEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 8.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 15.7 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

