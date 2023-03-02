‘Har ek vote jaroori hota hai (every vote is important)’- the line from the Election Commission’s campaign would surely haunt some legislators for quite some time who won and lost the elections in the northeast today by a narrow margin.

The counting of votes took place in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland which went to Assembly elections last month. The BJP swept Tripura and is set to form government in Nagaland with ally NDPP. In Meghalaya, the National People’s Party (NPP) emerged as the single-largest party winning 26 seats in a 60-member assembly.

As the counting was underway, candidates with bated breath were keenly watching the numbers. For some candidates, it was nothing less than a nail-biting India vs Pakistan cricket match as the contest was going deep with each round of counting. However, luck favoured some of them who emerged victorious at the end of counting.

In Nagaland, a candidate was elected to the assembly defeating his rival by only seven votes while in Meghalaya, the victory margin of a nominee was 10 votes.

A look at Candidates in Northeast Elections 2023 Who Won by Narrow Margin

Meghalaya

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP) emerged as the single-largest party winning 26 seats but fell short of the majority figure of 31 in the 60-member assembly.

The United Democratic Party (UDP) finished second after securing 11 seats. Congress and Trinamool Congress got 5 seats each while BJP, Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), People’s Democratic Front and Independents secured two seats each. Voice of the People Party (VPP), which was founded in November 2021, bagged 4 seats.

TMC candidate Dr Mizanpur Rahman Kazi defeated NPP’s MD Abdus Saleh in Rajabala seat by a margin of only 10 votes.

PDF’s Gavin Miguel Mylliem defeated UDF’s Titosstar Well Chyne by 15 votes in Sohra.

TMC’s Rupa M Marak emerged victorious defeating NPP nominee James Pangsang Kongkal Sangma by 18 votes in Dadenggre.

Congress candidate Ronnie V Lyngdoh secured Mylliem seat after beating VPP nominee Aibandalin F Lyngdoh by 38 votes.

UDP’s Lakhmen Rymbui won against NPP’s Stephanson Mukhim by a margin of 57 votes.

UDP nominee Matthew Beyondstar Kurbah was elected to the state assembly from Mawphlang, defeating his rival PDF’s Auspicious Lyngdoh Mawphland by 104 votes.

Independent Remington Gabil Momin suceeded against HSPDP K Phlastingwel Pangniang by 110 votes in Rambrai Jyrngam constituency.

NPP’s Jim M Sangma defeated Independent Walseng M Sangma by 128 votes in Rongjeng.

UDP chief Metbah Lyngdoh retained the Mairang seat by a thin margin of 155 votes against Congress candidate Batskhem Ryntathiang. Lyngdoh got 19,066 votes while Ryntathiang finished second with 18,911 votes.

Former CM and TMC nominee Mukul Sangma beat NPP’s Nihim D Shira by only 372 votes in Songsak.

NPP’s Brening A Sangma defeated BJP’s Akki A Sangma by 527 votes in Dalu seat.

Tripura

The BJP-Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura alliance retained the state winning 33 seats in the 60-member assembly on Thursday, 10 less than the figure in 2018, but nevertheless, a clear majority which will allow it to rule for five years without seeking help from the newcomer Tipra Motha, which bagged an enviable 13 seats.

The new party formed two years back by a scion of the state’s former princely family ate into the tribal votes of both the Left-Congress alliance, which secured 14 seats, as well as that of the BJP-IPFT alliance. The Trinamool Congress performed poorly winning none of the 28 seats it contested.

CPIM’s Sailendra Chandra Nath defeated BJP’s Malina Debnath by 296 votes in Jubarajnagar.

IPFT’s Sukla Charan Noatia defeated CPIM’s Debendra Tripura by 375 votes in Jolaibari.

CPIM’s Jitendra Chaudhury defeated BJP’s Sankar Roy by 396 votes in Sabroom.

CPIM’s Dipankar Sen beat BJP’s Goutam Sarkar by 403 votes in Belonia seat.

BJP’s Bhagaban Chandra Das emerged victorious against Congress nominee Satyaban Das by 408 votes in Pabiachara.

Tipra Motha Party’s Chitta Ranjan Debbarma defeated BJP’s Suchitra Debbarma by 493 votes in the Ambassa seat.

Nagaland

The NDPP-BJP alliance bagged 37 seats in the 60-member Nagaland assembly, securing a straight second term in office in the northeastern state. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP emerged victorious in 25 and 12 constituencies respectively.

None of the other parties reached the double figure with the NCP and the National People’s Party (NPP), winning seven and five seats respectively. While the LJP (Ram Vilas), RPI (Athawale) and the NPF equally shared six constituencies, the JD(U) got one seat. Independent candidates bagged four seats. The Congress failed to win any seat in the state and secured a vote share of 3.55 per cent.

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party’s Salhoutuonuo Kruse won against Independent Keneizhakho Nakhro by 7 votes in Western Angami.

Naga Peoples Front’s Kuzholuzo Nienu defeated Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Kupota Khesoh in Phek by 48 votes.

Nationalist Congress Party nominee S Toiho Yeptho won against BJP’s H Khehovi by 69 votes in Suruhuto seat.

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party candidate Noke Wangnao defeated Naga Peoples Front’s Wanglem Konyak by 82 votes in Tapi.

Independent Kevipodi Sophie beat Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party candidate Medo Yhokha by 177 votes in Southern Angami-I.

Republican Party of India (Athawale) candidate Y Lima Onen Chang beat Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party’s H. Chuba Chang in Noksen. The margin of victory was 188 votes.

Nationalist Congress Party’s Namri Nchang defeated Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Tarie Zeliang by 337 votes in Tenning.

Republican Party of India (Athawale) Imtichoba defeated Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party K. Odibendang Chang by 400 votes in Tuensang Sadar-II.

BJP’s Imkong L Imchen defeated Naga Peoples Front’s Major (Retd) Toshikaba by 410 votes in the Koridang seat.

Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) Naiba Konyak won against Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party N. Bongkhao Konyak by 506 votes in Tobu.

