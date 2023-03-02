Northern Angami-I Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Northern Angami-I seat in Nagaland. A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Er Meshenlo Kath (INC), Dr Tseilhoutuo Rhutso (Dr Ato) (NPP), Dr Neikiesalie Nicky Kire (NDPP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 75.8% which is -1.19% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.10 Northern Angami-I is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Kohima district of Nagaland. Northern Angami-I is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Northern Angami-I election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Northern Angami-I election result or click here for compact election results of Northern Angami-I and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Northern Angami-I go here.

Demographic profile of Northern Angami-I:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.69%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 17812 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 8,375 were male and 9,437 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Northern Angami-I in 2023 is 1127 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 17047 eligible electors, of which 8,074 were male, 8,973 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 16432 eligible electors, of which 7,844 were male, 8,588 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Northern Angami-I in 2018 was 33. In 2013, there were 21 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Northern Angami-I:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Khriehu Liezietsu of NPF won in this seat defeating Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome of NDPP by a margin of 2516 which was 18.82% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPF had a vote share of 58.22% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Khriehu Liezietsu of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating Prasielie Pienyu of INC by a margin of 2160 votes which was 15.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 57.55% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 10. Northern Angami-I Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Northern Angami-I:

A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 2 contestants in the fray for this seat and 2 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Northern Angami-I:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Northern Angami-I are: Er Meshenlo Kath (INC), Dr Tseilhoutuo Rhutso (Dr Ato) (NPP), Dr Neikiesalie Nicky Kire (NDPP).

Voter turnout in Northern Angami-I:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75.8%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 76.99%, while it was 87.15% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.19% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Northern Angami-I went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Northern Angami-I constituency:

Assembly constituency No.10. Northern Angami-I comprises of the following areas of Kohima district of Nagaland: E. Bs. 4 and 5 (North Block) of Kohima Town ; and Kohima and Chedema villages of Cheiphobozu circle in Kohima Sadar sub-division.

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Northern Angami-I constituency, which are: Western Angami, Kohima Town, Northern Angami-II, Southern Angami-I, Southern Angami-II. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Northern Angami-I:

The geographic coordinates of Northern Angami-I is: 25°40’09.1"N 94°09’38.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Northern Angami-I

List of candidates contesting from Northern Angami-I Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Khriehu LiezietsuParty: NPFAge: 56Gender: MaleProfession: Politician and Social WorkerEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 10.8 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr.Kekhrielhoulie YhomeParty: NDPPAge: 46Gender: MaleProfession: Social Worker / AcademicianEducation: DoctorateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 14.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 15.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 61.5 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Northern Angami-I election result or click here for compact election results of Northern Angami-I and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Northern Angami-I go here.

Read all the Latest News here