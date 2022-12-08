Olpad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Olpad seat in Gujarat. A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Mukeshbhai Zinabhai Patel (BJP), Dharmikbhai Nanubhai Malaviya (AAP), Vijaybhai Rameshbhai Vasava (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Bhaliya Khimjibhai Hakabhai (BSP), Dipakbhai Pravinbhai Rathod (CPI(M)), Darshankumar Amrutlal Nayak (INC), Sajid Mehmud Kola (IND), Shehanazbibi Khalidbhai Shekh (IND), Jigneshkumar Manjibhai Dhameliya (IND), Malek Asifbhai Yusufbhai (IND), Natvarbhai Dahyabhai Mahyavanshi (IND), Khalifa Abdulrazak Ajij (IND), Patel Sarfaraj Abdulla (IND), Dholariya Viral Govindbhai (IND), Dhameliya Dineshbhai Chhaganbhai (Real Democracy Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 64.65% which is -3.36% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.155 Olpad (ઓલપાડ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Surat district of Gujarat. Olpad is part of Surat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Semi-Urban.LIVE Olpad election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Olpad election result or click here for compact election results of Olpad and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Olpad go here.

Demographic profile of Olpad:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.47% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 19.79%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.53%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 4,55,544 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 2,41,508 were male and 2,14,028 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Olpad in 2022 is 886 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,59,736 eligible electors, of which 1,91,621 were male, 1,68,110 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,70,144 eligible electors, of which 1,43,812 were male, 1,26,330 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Olpad in 2017 was 4. In 2012, there were 15 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Olpad:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Patel Mukeshbhai Zinabhai of BJP won in this seat defeating Bakrola Yogendrasinh Chandrasinh of INC by a margin of 61,578 which was 25.18% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 60.31% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Patel Mukeshbhai Zinabhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Jayeshkumar Shankarbhai Patel of INC by a margin of 37,058 votes which was 19.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.6% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 155. Olpad Assembly segment of the 24. Surat Lok Sabha constituency. Darshana Vikram Jardosh of BJP won the Surat Parliament seat defeating Ashok Patel (Adhevada) of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Surat Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Olpad:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Olpad:

Voter turnout in Olpad:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.65%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.01%, while it was 71.21% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -3.36% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Olpad went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Olpad constituency:

Assembly constituency No.155. Olpad comprises of the following areas of Surat district of Gujarat: 1. Olpad Taluka. 2. Choryasi Taluka (Part) Villages - Vansva, Damka, malgama, Bhesan, okha, Chichi, Vanakala, Vihel, Variav, Bharthana Kosad, Kosad, Asarma, mota Varachha , Amroli, Chhapra Bhatha (CT), utran (CT).

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Olpad constituency, which are: Ankleshwar, Mangrol, Kamrej, Choryasi, Surat West, Katargam, Varachha Road. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Olpad:

The geographic coordinates of Olpad is: 21°19’19.2"N 72°46’31.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Olpad

List of candididates contesting from Olpad Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Mukeshbhai Zinabhai Patel

Party: BJP

Age: 52

Profession: Farming And Contractor Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.9 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Total income: Rs 30.2 lakh

Candidate name: Dharmikbhai Nanubhai Malaviya

Party: AAP

Age: 28

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 7

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 10.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 10.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Candidate name: Vijaybhai Rameshbhai Vasava

Party: Bhartiya Tribal Party

Age: 32

Profession: Driving

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 11.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 11.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Bhaliya Khimjibhai Hakabhai

Party: BSP

Age: 50

Profession: Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dipakbhai Pravinbhai Rathod

Party: CPI(M)

Age: 34

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 85000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 85000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Darshankumar Amrutlal Nayak

Party: INC

Age: 50

Profession: Agriculture & Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 3.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 95.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.9 crore

Total income: Rs 6.1 lakh

Candidate name: Sajid Mehmud Kola

Party: IND

Age: 49

Profession: Auto Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 10.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 63000

Immovable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shehanazbibi Khalidbhai Shekh

Party: IND

Age: 40

Profession: Press Reporter

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jigneshkumar Manjibhai Dhameliya

Party: IND

Age: 31

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 17.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 12480

Moveable assets: Rs 17.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Candidate name: Malek Asifbhai Yusufbhai

Party: IND

Age: 40

Profession: Labour Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 7.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Natvarbhai Dahyabhai Mahyavanshi

Party: IND

Age: 44

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 8.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 4 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Khalifa Abdulrazak Ajij

Party: IND

Age: 45

Profession: Rickshaw Driving

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 6.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Patel Sarfaraj Abdulla

Party: IND

Age: 41

Profession: Driving

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 10.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 5.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dholariya Viral Govindbhai

Party: IND

Age: 29

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 43.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 41.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.1 lakh

Candidate name: Dhameliya Dineshbhai Chhaganbhai

Party: Real Democracy Party

Age: 49

Profession: Doctor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 36.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 43.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 9.2 lakh

