On Shimla’s Mall Road, Poster War Between BJP, Congress is Keeping Himachal's Political Temperature High​

Shimla’s Mall Road is the centre-piece of the state’s capital, and the multi-storey car parking near the Mall Road is the entry point to that for most. This multi-story building has now become a battle point for the hoardings of the BJP and Congress, with each taking pot-shots at the other.

It is the hoarding agency that seems to be laughing its way while locals are watching the battle with much amusement. Himachal Pradesh is kind of a ‘soft state’ in terms of elections where the political temperature does not rise so high or turn bitter like in West Bengal or Uttar Pradesh. Interestingly, the Congress office is located right next to this parking and the party has splattered the area with its hoardings. The BJP has also set up its ‘media office’ here and hence came the poster war.

A few days ago, the Congress put up a big hoarding here with its slogan ‘Aa Rahi Hai Congress’ (the Congress is coming) with its party symbol. The BJP responded by putting up a big hoarding next to it with an arrow symbol and saying ‘Jairam Ji Ke Shapath Grahan Mein’ (coming in the oath-taking ceremony of CM Jai Ram Thakur) to point towards the Congress. BJP functionaries say they are “officially” not behind these hoardings but it is their supporters who are responding to the Congress.

BJP officials allege that the Congress workers tore down the BJP-backed hoarding. A couple of days ago, the Congress had put up a new hoarding at the multi-story parking building in rebuttal of the BJP’s earlier hoarding, saying ‘Shapath Ka Sapna Tootega, Kyunki Aa Rahi Hai Congress’ (The dream of taking oath will be broken, because Congress is coming). The BJP supporters were quick to answer with another hoarding next to the Congress one, saying ‘Phir Se Vipaksh Mein’ (again in the opposition) to claim that the Congress is coming again, but in opposition.

A BJP functionary said the multi-storey parking near the Mall Road is a prominent location visible from far in Shimla hence the poster war. “The poster war has heated up things in Himachal Pradesh, a state where otherwise aggressive campaigns are not seen. For the BJP, the win here is that the poster war on both occasions has been won by BJP and our content is the one which went viral,” the BJP functionary said.

Who wins on December 8 is what will however matter the most to both the parties.

