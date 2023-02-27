Tamjen Imna Along, one of the most searched and followed political figures in the Nagaland Assembly election, exercised his franchise at 9 am on Monday in Alongtaki, the constituency he represents as a BJP candidate.

Shortly after casting his vote, Tamjen’s tweeted a video showing the state BJP president meeting people of his constituency and playing carom with the youths. A seemingly relaxed and confident Along spoke to News18 exclusively.

“Election has been by far peaceful and people have come out to vote for BJP and NDPP. We have been able to garner people’s support and as the morning shows the day, we are confident that BJP shall win more than 12 seats," he said.

The state BJP president said, “after offering my prayers to the almighty, I exercised my franchise in the morning. People love BJP, NDPP and they love Imna Along. That’s why they came."

Successfully casted my vote today for Nagaland Legislative Assembly Election 2023 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/WAAxtOjsZi— Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 27, 2023

When News18 asked about his popularity and his witty social media posts, the state minister of higher education and tribal affairs humbly responded in fluent Hindi.

“Simplicity is the main recipe. You need to show what you are, and we need to take this narrative to the world. People do not know much about Nagaland or, for that matter, Manipur or Mizoram, and so their approach is different. Northeast is a beautiful place with nice people. They look different their eyes might be small but they see things big and clear. We are short people but have a big heart," he said.

On the eve of the assembly elections, the minister, with his immaculate wit and humour, tweeted a picture of a baby nestled in his arms and captioned it in a mix of English and Hindi: “Just telling him! Bade hokar acha insan banna [Grow up to be a good human being]. Doctor, Engineer na bankar bhi out of the box sochna [Think out of the box even if you don’t become doctor or engineer]."

Just telling him!बड़े होकर अच्छा इंसान बनना ।Doctor, Engineer ना बनकर भी Out of the Box सोचना ! pic.twitter.com/Il21UBeSQq— Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 26, 2023

Since being tweeted, the share has received close to 6.5 lakh views.

Read all the Latest Politics News here