Pachhad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.55 Pachhad (पच्छाद) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh. Pachhad is part of Shimla Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste .

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Pachhad election result or click here for compact election results of Pachhad and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Pachhad go here.

Demographic profile of Pachhad:

This Scheduled Castes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 41.66% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.08%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.8%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 77181 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 39468 were male and 37140 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pachhad in 2022 is 941 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 69110 eligible electors, of which 35838 were male, 33272 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 62697 eligible electors, of which 33003 were male, 29694 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pachhad in 2017 was 395. In 2012, there were 475 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Pachhad:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Suresh Kumar Kashyap of BJP won in this seat defeating Gangu Ram Musafir of INC by a margin of 6,427 which was 11.53% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.42% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Suresh Kumar of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Gangu Ram Musafir of INC by a margin of 2,625 votes which was 5.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.86% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 55. Pachhad Assembly segment of the 4. Shimla Lok Sabha constituency. Suresh Kumar Kashyap of BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat defeating Dhani Ram Shandil of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Pachhad:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Pachhad:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Pachhad are: Reena (BJP), Ajay Singh (AAP), Ashish Kumar (CPI(M)), Dayal Pyari (INC), Gangu Ram Musafir (IND), Susheel Kumar Bhrigu (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party).

Voter turnout in Pachhad:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.29%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 80.83%, while it was 80.01% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.54% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Pachhad went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Pachhad constituency:

Assembly constituency No.55. Pachhad comprises of the following areas of Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh: Rajgarh Tehsil & Pachhad Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Pachhad constituency, which are: Kasauli, Solan, Kasumpti, Theog, Rampur, Sri Renukaji, Nahan. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Panchkula district of Haryana.

Map location of Pachhad:

The geographic coordinates of Pachhad is: 30°49’27.8"N 77°16’00.5"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Pachhad

List of candididates contesting from Pachhad Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Reena

Party: BJP

Age: 38

Profession: Public Representation as MLA

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 42.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 81.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 39.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 19.3 lakh

Candidate name: Ajay Singh

Party: AAP

Age: 40

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 85.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 5.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 80 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Candidate name: Ashish Kumar

Party: CPI(M)

Age: 40

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 16.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 13.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.3 lakh

Candidate name: Dayal Pyari

Party: INC

Age: 43

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 70.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 25.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 45 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.1 lakh

Candidate name: Gangu Ram Musafir

Party: IND

Age: 77

Profession: Ex Public Representative as MLA

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 38850

Moveable assets: Rs 2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 70 lakh

Total income: Rs 27.5 lakh

Candidate name: Susheel Kumar Bhrigu

Party: Rashtriya Devbhumi Party

Age: 53

Profession: Music Teacher Cum Clerk

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 24.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 22 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

