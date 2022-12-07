Pahar Ganj ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.82

Ward No.82 Pahar Ganj (पहाड़गंज) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Central Delhi district and Karol Bagh Assembly constituency and New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Pahar Ganj went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Pahar Ganj corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Pahar Ganj ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Pahar Ganj was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Pahar Ganj candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Pahar Ganj ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Amar Nath (AAP), Manish Chadda (BJP), Ram Babu (BSP), Dharmesh Kumar (INC), Ravindra Nath Bohra (IND).

MLA and MP of Pahar Ganj

Vishesh Ravi of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 23. Karol Bagh Assembly constituency and Meenakashi Lekhi of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Pahar Ganj is a part.

Demographic profile of Pahar Ganj

According to the delimitation report, Pahar Ganj ward has a total population of 67,390 of which 14,936 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 22.16% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Pahar Ganj ward

The following areas are covered under the Pahar Ganj ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Bazar Kaseruwalan, Darbi Pan Ram Nath Patwa D B G Rd, Chitra Gupta Road Guru Bazargali Laxmi Narayan, Chuna Mandi Gali No.1, 2, 3, 4, Dbg Road Gali Kaseruwalan, Gali Ram Nath Patwa; Chitra Gupta Road Guru Bazargali Laxmi Narayan, Chuna Mandi Gali No.1, 2, 3, 4, Dbg Road Gali Kaseruwalan, Gali Ram Nath Patwa; Chitra Gupta Road Guru Bazargali Laxmi Narayan, Chuna Mandi Gali No.1, 2, 3, 4, Dbg Road Gali Kaseruwalan, Gali Ram Nath Patwa, Gali Sangtrashan Gali Mandir Wali, Laxmi Narayan Gali Stall Sanatan; Gali Sangtrashan Gali Mandir Wali, Laxmi Narayan Gali Stall Sanatan; Gali Sangtrashan Gali Mandir Wali, Laxmi Narayan Gali Stall Sanatan, Pahar Ganj Gali Halwai Gali Mantola Gali Chandi Wali Gali Kotwali Gali Chandi Wali Gali Kumharan,; Main Bazar P Ganj Bari Basti Chamarwali, Gali Bhagat Singh, Gali Shora Kothi, Gali Shanichar Ladoo Ghati Anaj Mandi Ramwara Rd,, Ladoo Ghati; “Main Bazar P Ganj Bari Basti Chamarwali, Gali Bhagat Singh, Gali Shora Kothi, Gali Shanichar Ladoo Ghati Anaj Mandi Ramwara Rd,, Ladoo Ghati, Shora Kothi Gali Burari, Gali Shora Kothi, Panch Kuaia Rd. Rly. Colony, Chitra Gupta Rd, Rajiv Gandhi Camp;" Pahar Ganj Gali Halwai Gali Mantola Gali Chandi Wali Gali Kotwali Gali Chandi Wali Gali Kumharan,; Sadar Thana Rd Gali No. 1-14; “Shora Kothi Gali Burari, Gali Shora Kothi, Panch Kuaia Rd. Rly. Colony, Chitra Gupta Rd, Rajiv Gandhi Camp;"; Dooriwalan; Dooriwalan, Rani Jhansi Road New Rohtok Road Gaushala Road, Faiz Road.; Faiz Road -Ashoka Pahari, Rani Jhansi Road, Jhandewalan Cycle Mkt.; Harichand Gali Manak Pura, Kumar Mohalla, Rani Jhansi Road New Rohtok Road Gaushala Road, Faiz Road.; Main Bazar P Ganj Bari Basti Chamarwali, Gali Bhagat Singh, Gali Shora Kothi, Gali Shanichar Ladoo Ghati Anaj Mandi Ramwara Rd,, Ladoo Ghati; Motia Khan; Sadar Thana Rd Gali No. 1-14; T. Huts Faiz Road; Aram Bagh; “Arya Nagar, Ara Kasha Road., Multani Dhanda Gali No.1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 Arya Nagar,;".

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 82. Pahar Ganj ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Amar Nath; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 6,64,177; Total liabilities: Rs 3,44,960.

Candidate name: Manish Chadda; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 48,83,724; Total liabilities: Rs 9,75,000.

Candidate name: Ram Babu; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 6,23,500; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Dharmesh Kumar; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,75,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ravindra Nath Bohra; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 10,200; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

