Palampur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Palampur seat in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Trilok Kapoor (BJP), Sanjay Bhardwaj (AAP), Suresh Kumar (BSP), Ashish Butail (INC). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 72.46% which is -0.43% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.19 Palampur (पालमपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Palampur is part of Kangra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Palampur election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Palampur election result or click here for compact election results of Palampur and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Palampur go here.

Demographic profile of Palampur:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.65% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.05%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 78449 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 38734 were male and 38354 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Palampur in 2022 is 990 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 69809 eligible electors, of which 35734 were male, 34075 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 64197 eligible electors, of which 33086 were male, 31111 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Palampur in 2017 was 765. In 2012, there were 1731 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Palampur:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Ashish Butail of INC won in this seat defeating Indu Goswami of BJP by a margin of 4,324 which was 8.54% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 47.18% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Brij Behari Lal Butail of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Parveen Kumar of BJP by a margin of 9,029 votes which was 19.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.09% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 19. Palampur Assembly segment of the 1. Kangra Lok Sabha constituency. Kishan Kapoor of BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat defeating Pawan Kajal of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Palampur:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Palampur:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Palampur are: Trilok Kapoor (BJP), Sanjay Bhardwaj (AAP), Suresh Kumar (BSP), Ashish Butail (INC).

Voter turnout in Palampur:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 72.46%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 72.89%, while it was 72.74% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -0.43% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Palampur went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Palampur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.19. Palampur comprises of the following areas of Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh: KC Palampur, PCs Rajeharh, Draman, Banuri, Chandropa, Dattal, Ghad, Tanda of Panchrukhi KC & Palampur municipal Council of Palampur Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Palampur constituency, which are: Dharamshala, Bharmour, Baijnath, Jaisinghpur, Sullah, Nagrota. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Palampur:

The geographic coordinates of Palampur is: 32°08’53.2"N 76°31’53.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Palampur

List of candididates contesting from Palampur Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Trilok Kapoor

Party: BJP

Age: 54

Profession: Agriculture and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.1 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 98.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Total income: Rs 10.4 lakh

Candidate name: Sanjay Bhardwaj

Party: AAP

Age: 52

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 15.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 99.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 57 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.8 lakh

Candidate name: Suresh Kumar

Party: BSP

Age: 48

Profession: Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 11 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 8 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ashish Butail

Party: INC

Age: 42

Profession: Employed/Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 30.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7.6 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 96.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 29.3 crore

Total income: Rs 17.6 lakh

