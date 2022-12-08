Palanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Palanpur seat in Gujarat. A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Aniket Girishbhai Thaker (BJP), Rameshkumar Khemrajbhai Nabhani (AAP), Shaileshbhai Karshanbhai Parmar (BSP), Maheshkumar Amrutlal Patel (INC), Chunara Gulshanben Ahemadbhai (IND), Javidkhan Jafarkhan Parmar (IND), Parmar Chhaganchandaraj Dhanabhai (IND), Manish Brahmbhatt (Krantikari) (IND), Shrimali Ashokbhai Balchandbhai (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 62.63% which is -7.48% compared to the 2017 elections.Constituency No.12 Palanpur (પાલનપુર) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Banaskantha district of Gujarat. Palanpur is part of Banaskantha Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Semi-Urban.LIVE Palanpur election resultRefer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Palanpur election result or click here for compact election results of Palanpur and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Palanpur go here.Demographic profile of Palanpur:This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.02% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.49%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.32%, according the Census of India, 2011.In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,84,560 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,46,266 were male and 1,38,292 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.The electorate gender ratio in Palanpur in 2022 is 945 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,51,440 eligible electors, of which 1,30,721 were male, 1,20,719 female and 0 electors of the third gender.In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,21,291 eligible electors, of which 1,15,286 were male, 1,06,003 female and 2 voters of the third gender.The number of service voters in Palanpur in 2017 was 279. In 2012, there were 101 service voters registered in the constituency.Past winners / MLAs of Palanpur:In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Patel Maheshkumar Amrutlal of INC won in this seat defeating Prajapati Laljibhai Kanjibhai of BJP by a margin of 17,593 which was 10.02% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 51.41% in 2017 in this seat.In 2012, Patel Maheshkumar Amrutlal of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Prajapati Govindbhai Madhavlal of BJP by a margin of 5,284 votes which was 3.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.69% in the seat.In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 12. Palanpur Assembly segment of the 2. Banaskantha Lok Sabha constituency. Parbatbhai Savabhai Patel of BJP won the Banaskantha Parliament seat defeating Parthibhai Galbabhai Bhatol of INC. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Banaskantha Parliament seat.Number of contestants in Palanpur:A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 Assembly polls.Contesting candidates in Palanpur:The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Palanpur are: Aniket Girishbhai Thaker (BJP), Rameshkumar Khemrajbhai Nabhani (AAP), Shaileshbhai Karshanbhai Parmar (BSP), Maheshkumar Amrutlal Patel (INC), Chunara Gulshanben Ahemadbhai (IND), Javidkhan Jafarkhan Parmar (IND), Parmar Chhaganchandaraj Dhanabhai (IND), Manish Brahmbhatt (Krantikari) (IND), Shrimali Ashokbhai Balchandbhai (IND).Voter turnout in Palanpur:According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.63%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 70.11%, while it was 71.2% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -7.48% compared to the 2017 turnout.Poll dates:Palanpur went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.Extent of Palanpur constituency:Assembly constituency No.12. Palanpur comprises of the following areas of Banaskantha district of Gujarat: Palanpur Taluka (Part) Villages - Surajpura, Ranawas, Juvol, Chekhala, Rampura (Karaza), Bhatamal Nani, Akedi, Badarpura (Bhutedi), Vadhana, madana (Dangiya), Kotda (Bhakhar), mota, Chandisar, Kushakal, Delwada, Rajpur (Pakhanva), Bhutedi, Sangla, Bhatamal moti, Antroli, Pirojpura(Tankani), Kotda (Chand Gadh), Chitrasani, Ranpuriya, ukarda, malpuriya, Jaspuriya, Hebatpur, malana, Pakhanwa, moriya, lunwa, Varwadia, Khemana, Sangra, laxmanpura, Hasanpur, merwada (mahajan), Pedagara, malan, Vasda (Fatepur), manpur (Karjoda), Asmapura (Karjoda), Karjoda, Songadh, Parpada, Angola, Badarpura (Parpada), Badarpura (Khodla), Khodla, Kumbhalmer, Sundha, Samdhi Ranajivas, Samdhi (motavas), Samdhi (Nadhanivas), Vasani, Kumbhasan, Vedancha, Akesan, Chadotar, Sadarpur, Aligadh, Vasda (mujpur), Nalasar, Ambaliyal, Jadial, Bhatwadi, Vasan, Bhagal (Pipli), Dhaniyana, Ambetha, Virpur, Ratanpur, Gathaman, Bhavisana, Salempura, Gadh, Talepura (madana), Dalwada, madana (Gadh), esbipura, lalawada, Sambarda, Pipli, Gopalpura, Ruppura, Palanpur (m), Palanpur (Rural).A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Palanpur constituency, which are: Deesa, Kankrej, Sidhpur, Vadgam (SC), Danta (ST), Dhanera. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state. Map location of Palanpur:The geographic coordinates of Palanpur is: 24°12’34.9"N 72°23’08.5"E. Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from PalanpurList of candididates contesting from Palanpur Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Aniket Girishbhai Thaker Party: BJP Age: 51 Profession: Business, Service Center Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Total assets: Rs 49 lakh Liabilities: Rs 2.7 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 28 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 21 lakh Total income: Rs 7.1 lakh Candidate name: Rameshkumar Khemrajbhai Nabhani Party: AAP Age: 52 Profession: Farming & Lawer Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Professional Total assets: Rs 2.2 crore Liabilities: Rs 55 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 45.6 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 1.7 crore Total income: Rs 9.3 lakh Candidate name: Shaileshbhai Karshanbhai Parmar Party: BSP Age: 33 Profession: Labour Contractors Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 8th Pass Total assets: Rs 45 lakh Liabilities: Rs 92980 Moveable assets: Rs 10 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 35 lakh Total income: Rs 0 Candidate name: Maheshkumar Amrutlal Patel Party: INC Age: 56 Profession: Business, Farming Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 20.6 crore Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 10.3 crore Immovable assets: Rs 10.3 crore Total income: Rs 47.9 lakh Candidate name: Chunara Gulshanben Ahemadbhai Party: IND Age: 45 Profession: Snacks Shop Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 5th Pass Total assets: Rs 90000 Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 90000 Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 0 Candidate name: Javidkhan Jafarkhan Parmar Party: IND Age: 40 Profession: Farm Labor Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 12th Pass Total assets: Rs 3.8 lakh Liabilities: Rs 4.6 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 3.8 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 0 Candidate name: Parmar Chhaganchandaraj Dhanabhai Party: IND Age: 56 Profession: Socialwork & Labor Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 47.2 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 2.2 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 45 lakh Total income: Rs 0 Candidate name: Manish Brahmbhatt (Krantikari) Party: IND Age: 37 Profession: Management Consultancy Number of criminal cases: 4 Education: Graduate Total assets: Rs 44.4 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 44.4 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 6.4 lakh Candidate name: Shrimali Ashokbhai Balchandbhai Party: IND Age: 53 Profession: Labor Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 8.7 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 6.6 lakh Total income: Rs 0 