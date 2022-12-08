Palitana Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Palitana seat in Gujarat. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Bhikhabhai Ravajibhai Baraiya (BJP), Kheni Jinabhai Parshottambhai (Dr Z P Kheni) (AAP), Parmar Nareshbhai Ravjibhai (BSP), Rathod Pravinbhai Jinabhai (INC), Ibrahimbhai Hasanali Saiyad (IND), Narshibhai Ukabhai Chauhan (IND), Gohil Sanjaybhai Valajibhai (Vyavastha Parivartan Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 58.92% which is -1.02% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.102 Palitana (પાલીતાણા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Bhavnagar district of Gujarat. Palitana is part of Bhavnagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Palitana election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Palitana election result or click here for compact election results of Palitana and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Palitana go here.

Demographic profile of Palitana:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.86% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.22%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.52%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,80,549 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,44,915 were male and 1,35,632 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Palitana in 2022 is 936 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,49,837 eligible electors, of which 1,30,930 were male, 1,18,907 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,23,839 eligible electors, of which 1,17,671 were male, 1,06,166 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Palitana in 2017 was 140. In 2012, there were 102 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Palitana:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Baraiya Bhikhabhai Ravajibhai of BJP won in this seat defeating Rathod Pravinbhai Jinabhai of INC by a margin of 14,189 which was 9.49% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 46.01% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rathod Pravinbhai Jinabhai of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Sarvaiya Mahendrasinh Parakramsinh of BJP by a margin of 14,325 votes which was 9.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.82% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 102. Palitana Assembly segment of the 15. Bhavnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Bharatiben Dhirubhai Shiyal of BJP won the Bhavnagar Parliament seat defeating Patel Manharbhai Nagjibhai (Vasani) of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bhavnagar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Palitana:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Palitana:

Voter turnout in Palitana:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.92%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.94%, while it was 70.79% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -1.02% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Palitana went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Palitana constituency:

Assembly constituency No.102. Palitana comprises of the following areas of Bhavnagar district of Gujarat: 1. Palitana Taluka. 2. Sihor Taluka (Part) Villages - Bhutiya, Gadhula, Panch Talavada, Vavdi (Gajabhai), Ishvariya, Sanosara, Piparadi, Zariya, Ramdhari, Ambla, Amargadh, Panchvada, Sandhida, Sarkadiya (Songadh), Padapan, Sarvedi, Dhankan Kunda, Chorvadala, Piparala, Nava Jaliya, meghvadar, Kanad, malvan, Todi, Toda, Khari, Sakhvadar, Jambala, Devgana, Bordi, Rajpara (Tana), limbaddhar, madhada, Budhana, lavarda, Vavdi (Vachhani), Tana, Ratanpar, Agiyali, Tarakpaldi, Karmadiya, Thala, Bekdi, Gundala, Dhundhsar, Sarkadia (Tana), Varal, Bhankhal, Thorali.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Palitana constituency, which are: Gadhada (SC), Bhavnagar Rural, Talaja, Gariadhar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Palitana:

The geographic coordinates of Palitana is: 21°33’34.2"N 71°49’34.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Palitana

List of candididates contesting from Palitana Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Bhikhabhai Ravajibhai Baraiya

Party: BJP

Age: 50

Profession: Cultivation in ancestral land

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 89.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 26.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 63 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kheni Jinabhai Parshottambhai (Dr.Z.P. Kheni)

Party: AAP

Age: 74

Profession: Business, Partnership, Sanskar Tirtha Developers, Heli Oil Mill And Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 8.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 19.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 6.9 crore

Total income: Rs 8.6 lakh

Candidate name: Parmar Nareshbhai Ravjibhai

Party: BSP

Age: 36

Profession: RCC Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rathod Pravinbhai Jinabhai

Party: INC

Age: 50

Profession: Agriculture, Social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 21.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Candidate name: Ibrahimbhai Hasanali Saiyad

Party: IND

Age: 61

Profession: Constraction

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Narshibhai Ukabhai Chauhan

Party: IND

Age: 54

Profession: Animal Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 5.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gohil Sanjaybhai Valajibhai

Party: Vyavastha Parivartan Party

Age: 37

Profession: Diamond Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.2 lakh

