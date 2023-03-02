Panisagar Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Panisagar seat in Tripura. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Sailendra Chandra Nath (CPM), Malina Debnath (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 83.58% which is -5.92% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.58 Panisagar (পানিসাগর) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and North Tripura district of Tripura. Panisagar is part of Tripura East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Panisagar election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Panisagar election result or click here for compact election results of Panisagar and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Panisagar go here.

Demographic profile of Panisagar:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.96% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 32.76%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 44442 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 22,351 were male and 22,091 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Panisagar in 2023 is 988 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 36321 eligible electors, of which 18,661 were male, 17,660 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 32098 eligible electors, of which 16,644 were male, 15,454 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Panisagar in 2018 was 123. In 2013, there were 25 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Panisagar:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Binay Bhushan Das of BJP won in this seat defeating Ajit Kumar Das of CPM by a margin of 561 which was 1.7% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.15% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Subodh Das of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Radhika Ranjan Das of INC by a margin of 1911 votes which was 6.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 51.45% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 58. Panisagar Assembly segment of the 2. Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. Rebati Tripura of BJP won the Tripura East Parliament seat defeating Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura East Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Panisagar:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Panisagar:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Panisagar are: Sailendra Chandra Nath (CPM), Malina Debnath (BJP).

Voter turnout in Panisagar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 83.58%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 89.5%, while it was 92.13% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -5.92% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Panisagar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Panisagar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.58. Panisagar comprises of the following areas of North Tripura district of Tripura: Jalebasa Tehsil; Panisagar, Rowa, Dakshin Padmabil and Indurail mouzas in Panisagar Tehsil; and uttar Padmabil mouza in Ramnagar Tehsil in Dharmanagar Sub-Division; and Damchhara Tehsil; and Juri R.F. mouza in Pencharthal Tehsil in Kanchanpur Sub-Division.

A total of Three Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Panisagar constituency, which are: Bagbassa, Jubarajnagar, Pencharthal. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Karimganj & Mamit Districts of Assam.

Map location of Panisagar:

The geographic coordinates of Panisagar is: 24°12’06.8"N 92°14’02.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Panisagar

List of candidates contesting from Panisagar Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sital Das

Party: CPM

Age: 50

Gender: Male

Profession: Business & Others

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 53.1 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 15 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.9 lakh

Candidate name: Joy Chuangthang Halam

Party: TMP

Age: 53

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker and Self Employed

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 81500

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Binay Bhushan Das

Party: BJP

Age: 63

Gender: Male

Profession: Advocate

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 2.7 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 39.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.1 lakh

Candidate name: Arun Nath

Party: IND

Age: 51

Gender: Male

Profession: Business

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 50.9 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Panisagar election result or click here for compact election results of Panisagar and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Panisagar go here.

Read all the Latest News here