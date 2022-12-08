Pardi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Pardi seat in Gujarat. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Kanubhai Mohanlal Desai (BJP), Ketanbhai Kishorbhai Patel (AAP), Jayshreeben Patel (INC), Patel Navinkumar Shankarbhai (IND), Pravinkumar Bholaprasad Singh (IND), Sanjaybhai Parsottambhai Parmar (Rashtriya Samaj Paksha). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 63.57% which is -5.8% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.180 Pardi (પારડી) (Killa-Pardi) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Valsad district of Gujarat. Pardi is part of Valsad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe Urban.LIVE Pardi election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Pardi election result or click here for compact election results of Pardi and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Pardi go here.

Demographic profile of Pardi:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.13% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 31.43%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.55%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,60,634 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,37,522 were male and 1,23,107 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pardi in 2022 is 895 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,20,849 eligible electors, of which 1,16,520 were male, 1,04,329 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,97,921 eligible electors, of which 1,05,493 were male, 92428 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pardi in 2017 was 4. In 2012, there were 5 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Pardi:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Desai Kanubhai Mohanlal of BJP won in this seat defeating Bharatbhai Mohanbhai Patel of INC by a margin of 52,086 which was 34% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 64.09% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kanubhai Mohanlal Desai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Hemant Manubhai Desai of INC by a margin of 37,311 votes which was 26.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 60.2% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 180. Pardi Assembly segment of the 26. Valsad Lok Sabha constituency. Dr K C Patel of BJP won the Valsad Parliament seat defeating Chaudhari Jitubhai Harjibhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Valsad Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Pardi:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Pardi:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Pardi are: Kanubhai Mohanlal Desai (BJP), Ketanbhai Kishorbhai Patel (AAP), Jayshreeben Patel (INC), Patel Navinkumar Shankarbhai (IND), Pravinkumar Bholaprasad Singh (IND), Sanjaybhai Parsottambhai Parmar (Rashtriya Samaj Paksha).

Voter turnout in Pardi:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.57%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 69.37%, while it was 70.99% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -5.8% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Pardi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Pardi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.180. Pardi comprises of the following areas of Valsad district of Gujarat: Pardi Taluka (Part) Villages - umarsadi, Balda, Kumbhariya, Sondhalwada, Parvasa, Kachwal, mota Waghchhipa, Nana Waghchhipa, Sukhesh, Borlai, Sukhlav, Velparva, Khadki, motiwada, Palsana, Kalsar, udwada, Kolak, Kikarla, Rentlav, Dungri, Dashwada, Amli, Khuntej, Sarodhi, orvad, Saran, Tarakpardi, Vatar, Kunta, morai, Bagwada, Tidhara, Paria, Tukwada, Balitha, Salvav, Chharwada, Namdha, Chandor, Chhiri, Karvad, Pardi (m), Chala (CT), Vapi (m), Vapi (INA).

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Pardi constituency, which are: Valsad, Dharampur, Kaprada, Umbergaon. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Map location of Pardi:

The geographic coordinates of Pardi is: 20°27’01.4"N 72°56’35.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Pardi

List of candididates contesting from Pardi Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Kanubhai Mohanlal Desai

Party: BJP

Age: 71

Profession: Retired Employee, Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 10.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 10.7 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 24.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.6 crore

Candidate name: Ketanbhai Kishorbhai Patel

Party: AAP

Age: 38

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 22.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 13 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 12.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Total income: Rs 11.8 lakh

Candidate name: Jayshreeben Patel

Party: INC

Age: 45

Profession: Farming & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 48.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 9.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 20.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 28.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Patel Navinkumar Shankarbhai

Party: IND

Age: 51

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 7.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pravinkumar Bholaprasad Singh

Party: IND

Age: 46

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 68.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 4.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 64 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.4 lakh

Candidate name: Sanjaybhai Parsottambhai Parmar

Party: Rashtriya Samaj Paksha

Age: 46

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

