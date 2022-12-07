Paschim Vihar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.59

Ward No.59 Paschim Vihar (पश्चिम विहार) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North Delhi district and Shakur Basti Assembly constituency and Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Paschim Vihar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Paschim Vihar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Paschim Vihar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Paschim Vihar was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Paschim Vihar candidates 2022

There are a total of 3 contestants in the fray from Paschim Vihar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Shalu Duggal (AAP), Vineet Vohra (BJP), Dushyant Yadav (INC).

MLA and MP of Paschim Vihar

Satyendar Jain of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 15. Shakur Basti Assembly constituency and Dr Harsh Vardhan of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat of which Paschim Vihar is a part.

Demographic profile of Paschim Vihar

According to the delimitation report, Paschim Vihar ward has a total population of 67,423 of which 7,643 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 11.34% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Paschim Vihar ward

The following areas are covered under the Paschim Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Deriwala Bagh; Jwala Heri; “Meera Bagh Blk B, Meera Bagh Apptt., T-Huts;" P. Puri Pkt-1 Blk A; Paschim Vihar B-1; Paschim Vihar B-2, B-4, Bg-7, Bg-6; Paschim Vihar B-5, Bg-2 Lig; Paschim Vihar Bg-5, Lig; Paschim Vihar Bg-5A C; Paschim Vihar Block B-3; Paschim Vihar Gasta Apptt; Paschim Vihar Ifci Colony C1, C2, C3, D, A; Paschim Vihar Lig Ankur Apptt.; Paschim Vihar Lig Dda Bg-3; Paschim Vihar Lig Dda Flats Milap Apptt.; Paschim Vihar Pushkar Encl. Block-G, 9; Paschim Vihar Raksha Kunj Apptt. Blk - A, B, C, D; Paschim Vihar Rbi Colony Block-I, J; Paschim Vihar Sfs Flats Bg-1; Paschim Vihar State Bank Ngr; Pink Apptt.; Shahid Bhagat Singh Camp; Sonia Gandhi Camp T. Huts; Subham Encl Block - A.B.C.D; Matri Apptt., Paschim Vihar; Paschim Vihar Avtar Enclave; Paschim Vihar Balvinder Apptt And Supriya Apptt.; Paschim Vihar Block A-3; Paschim Vihar Block A-4, Manav Apptt.; Paschim Vihar Block A-6; Paschim Vihar Ca Apptt Block, B1-B8 And Block A1- A7; Paschim Vihar Csp House In Front Of Sunshine Apptt; Paschim Vihar Green Apptt; Paschim Vihar Jheel Kurajha (J.K Apptt); Paschim Vihar Krishi Niketan; Paschim Vihar Nividita Enclave And Anandwan Apptt; Paschim Vihar Police Apptt.; Paschim Vihar Priyadarshani Apptt.; Paschim Vihar Ritu Apptt, Tivedi Apptt.; Paschim Vihar Shahirdya Apptt.; Paschim Vihar Shakshara Apptt.; “Paschim Vihar Shiva Enclave Block A,, B, C;" Paschim Vihar Shubh Niketan, Block A-4; Paschim Vihar Sunshine Appt, Nav Bharat Apptt Block A, B, C, D, E, F, J.K.L; Paschim Viharcottagee Enclave, F.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 59. Paschim Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shalu Duggal; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 3,18,78,904; Total liabilities: Rs 31,53,738.

Candidate name: Vineet Vohra; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 37,94,51,199; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Dushyant Yadav; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,42,84,305; Total liabilities: Rs 68,68,211.

