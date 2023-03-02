Pencharthal Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Pencharthal seat in Tripura. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Sital Das (CPM), Joy Chuangthang Halam (TMP), Binay Bhushan Das (BJP), Arun Nath (IND). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 84.27% which is -4.78% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.59 Pencharthal (পেনচারথাল) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and North Tripura district of Tripura. Pencharthal is part of Tripura East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Pencharthal election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Pencharthal election result or click here for compact election results of Pencharthal and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Pencharthal go here.

Demographic profile of Pencharthal:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.35% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 60.2%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 45578 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 23,086 were male and 22,492 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pencharthal in 2023 is 974 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 40227 eligible electors, of which 20,557 were male, 19,670 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 36025 eligible electors, of which 18,369 were male, 17,656 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pencharthal in 2018 was 55. In 2013, there were 32 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Pencharthal:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Santana Chakma of BJP won in this seat defeating Anil Chakma of CPM by a margin of 1373 which was 3.78% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.83% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Arun Kumar Chakma of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Purnita Chakma of INC by a margin of 1017 votes which was 3.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 50.46% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 59. Pencharthal Assembly segment of the 2. Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. Rebati Tripura of BJP won the Tripura East Parliament seat defeating Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura East Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Pencharthal:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Pencharthal:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Pencharthal are: Sital Das (CPM), Joy Chuangthang Halam (TMP), Binay Bhushan Das (BJP), Arun Nath (IND).

Voter turnout in Pencharthal:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 84.27%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 89.05%, while it was 91.41% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -4.78% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Pencharthal went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Pencharthal constituency:

Assembly constituency No.59. Pencharthal comprises of the following areas of North Tripura district of Tripura: Ujan machmara, Vangmun and Khedachhara Tehsils; Paschim Andharchhara, Purba Andharchhara, laxmanchhara, Nabinchhara, Birchandranagar, Karaichhara, Bagaichhara, Pencharthal and Nalkata mouzas in Pencharthal Tehsil; and Dhanichhara mouza in machmara Tehsil in Kanchanpur Sub-Division.

A total of Six Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Pencharthal constituency, which are: Pabiachhara, Fatikroy, Kailashahar, Jubarajnagar, Panisagar, Kanchanpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Mamit District of Mizoram.

Map location of Pencharthal:

The geographic coordinates of Pencharthal is: 24°03’21.6"N 92°12’58.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Pencharthal

List of candidates contesting from Pencharthal Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Santana Chakma

Party: BJP

Age: 38

Gender: Female

Profession: Social Worker

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 4.8 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 21.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sadhan Kumar Chakma

Party: CPM

Age: 51

Gender: Male

Profession: Cultivation

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 13.8 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Purnita Chakma

Party: TMC

Age: 43

Gender: Female

Profession: Social Activist, Business

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 73.2 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 4.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Karnadhan Chakma

Party: IND

Age: 51

Gender: Male

Profession: Cultivator

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 4.3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hollywood Chakma

Party: TMP

Age: 37

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 52024

Total liabilities: Rs 2.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Pencharthal election result or click here for compact election results of Pencharthal and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Pencharthal go here.

Read all the Latest News here