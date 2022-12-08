Petlad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Petlad seat in Gujarat. A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Kamleshbhai Rameshbhai Patel (BJP), Arjunbhai Sidhabhai Bharwad (AAP), Harshadbhai Ishvarbhai Gohel (BSP), Dr Prakash Budhabhai Parmar (INC), Thakor Sanjaykumar Viththalbhai (IND), Pathan Riyajkhan Akbarkhan (IND), Shah Yatrikbhai Harishbhai (Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal), Talpada Somabhai Zenabhai (Right to Recall Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 70.83% which is -1.93% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.113 Petlad (પેટલાદ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Anand district of Gujarat. Petlad is part of Anand Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Petlad election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Petlad election result or click here for compact election results of Petlad and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Petlad go here.

Demographic profile of Petlad:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.54% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.06%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.37%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,39,480 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,22,099 were male and 1,17,274 female and 107 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Petlad in 2022 is 960 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,18,815 eligible electors, of which 1,13,216 were male, 1,05,545 female and 54 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,96,394 eligible electors, of which 1,02,545 were male, 93848 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Petlad in 2017 was 36. In 2012, there were 44 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Petlad:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Niranjan Patel of INC won in this seat defeating Chandrakant Dahyabhai Patel (C D Patel) of BJP by a margin of 10,644 which was 6.69% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 50.65% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Niranjan Patel of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Patel Dipakbhai Ravjibhai of BJP by a margin of 12,192 votes which was 8.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.33% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 113. Petlad Assembly segment of the 16. Anand Lok Sabha constituency. Patel Mitesh Rameshbhai (Bakabhai) of BJP won the Anand Parliament seat defeating Bharatbhai Madhavsinh Solanki of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Anand Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Petlad:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Petlad:

Voter turnout in Petlad:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 70.83%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 72.76%, while it was 76.72% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -1.93% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Petlad went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Petlad constituency:

Assembly constituency No.113. Petlad comprises of the following areas of Anand district of Gujarat: 1. Petlad Taluka (Part) Villages - Ramol, Demol, Changa, Padgol, Sanjaya, Bamroli, Ravli, Ghunteli, mahelav, Bandhni, Ravipura, morad, Porda, Sunav, Vishnoli, Ardi, Sihol, Vatav, Palaj, Jesarva, Isarama, Rangaipura, Bhavanipura, Fangani, Bhatiel, Agas, Boriya, Ashi, Dantali, Jogan, Davalpura, lakkadpura, Simarada, Virol(Simarada), Rupiyapura, Vishrampura, Shahpur, Sundarana, Bhalel, Petlad (m) . 2. Borsad Taluka (Part) Villages - Dhundakuva, Sur Kuva, Napa Talpad, Napa Vanto, Dahemi, Naman, Singlav, Dhobikui, Dedarda, Kavitha, Santokpura, Vahera, Dabhasi, Bochasan.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Petlad constituency, which are: Sojitra, Matar, Nadiad, Anand, Anklav, Borsad. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Petlad:

The geographic coordinates of Petlad is: 22°30’05.8"N 72°50’28.7"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Petlad

List of candididates contesting from Petlad Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Kamleshbhai Rameshbhai Patel

Party: BJP

Age: 52

Profession: Teacher

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 54.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 15.4 lakh

Candidate name: Arjunbhai Sidhabhai Bharwad

Party: AAP

Age: 35

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 41.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 45.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 38.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.3 lakh

Candidate name: Harshadbhai Ishvarbhai Gohel

Party: BSP

Age: 37

Profession: Labor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 11000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 11000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr. Prakash Budhabhai Parmar

Party: INC

Age: 39

Profession: Doctor ,Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 3.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.3 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 86.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Total income: Rs 8 lakh

Candidate name: Thakor Sanjaykumar Viththalbhai

Party: IND

Age: 41

Profession: LIC Agent

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 17.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 7.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Total income: Rs 86784

Candidate name: Pathan Riyajkhan Akbarkhan

Party: IND

Age: 54

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shah Yatrikbhai Harishbhai

Party: Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal

Age: 39

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 21.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 20.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 21.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 2.6 lakh

Candidate name: Talpada Somabhai Zenabhai

Party: Right to Recall Party

Age: 47

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 10.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 28100

Immovable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

