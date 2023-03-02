Phomching Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Phomching seat in Nagaland. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Wanglem Konyak (NPF), Noke Wangnao (NDPP), Geihwang Konyak (JDU), A Epha (NPP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 95.95% which is 5.98% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.44 Phomching is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Mon district of Nagaland. Phomching is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Phomching election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Phomching election result or click here for compact election results of Phomching and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Phomching go here.

Demographic profile of Phomching:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 47.8%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 17435 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 9,533 were male and 7,902 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Phomching in 2023 is 829 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 16513 eligible electors, of which 9,303 were male, 7,210 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 19403 eligible electors, of which 10,207 were male, 9,196 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Phomching in 2018 was 15. In 2013, there were 8 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Phomching:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Pohwang Konyak of NDPP won in this seat defeating K Konngam Konyak of NPF by a margin of 632 which was 4.27% of the total votes cast for the seat. NDPP had a vote share of 44.64% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Pohwang of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating K Konngam Konyak of INC by a margin of 2437 votes which was 12.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 55.87% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDPP got the most number of votes in the 44. Phomching Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Phomching:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Phomching:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Phomching are: Wanglem Konyak (NPF), Noke Wangnao (NDPP), Geihwang Konyak (JDU), A Epha (NPP).

Voter turnout in Phomching:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 95.95%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 89.97%, while it was 96.96% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 5.98% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Phomching went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Phomching constituency:

Assembly constituency No.44. Phomching comprises of the following areas of Mon district of Nagaland: Phomching H. Q. and Sengha Wamsa, Sengha Mokok, Senghi Chingnyu, Sengha Tangjen, Nyaayu, Liongwa, Longzang, Wetting and Phuka villages of Phomching Circle.

A total of Three Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Phomching constituency, which are: Tapi, Tehok, Mon Town. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Myanmar (Burma) and Arunachal Pradesh State.

Map location of Phomching:

The geographic coordinates of Phomching is: 26°40’16.7"N 95°10’40.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Phomching

List of candidates contesting from Phomching Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: T Ngampai Konyak

Party: INC

Age: 42

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 5251

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pohwang Konyak

Party: NCP

Age: 81

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 7.6 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K Konngam Konyak

Party: BJP

Age: 67

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 11.7 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H Chingsak Konyak

Party: NPF

Age: 43

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician

Education: Others

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 25000

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

