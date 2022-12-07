Pitam Pura ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.57

Ward No.57 Pitam Pura (पीतमपुरा) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North West Delhi district and Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency and Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Pitam Pura went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Pitam Pura corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Pitam Pura ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Pitam Pura was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Pitam Pura candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Pitam Pura ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Sanju Jain (AAP), Amit Nagpal (BJP), Rajiv Kumar Sharma (INC), Sushil Jain (IND).

MLA and MP of Pitam Pura

Bandana Kumari of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 14. Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency and Dr Harsh Vardhan of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat of which Pitam Pura is a part.

Demographic profile of Pitam Pura

According to the delimitation report, Pitam Pura ward has a total population of 80,594 of which 5,366 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 6.66% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Pitam Pura ward

The following areas are covered under the Pitam Pura ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Pitampura (South), Dda Market Block Bd; Pitampura (South), Power House Block Ad; Pitampura (South)Block Cd; Pitampura (South)Block Cd, (A, B, C)Block Gd, Block Hd; Pitampura (South)Block Ed; Pitampura (South)Block Jd; Pitampura (South)Block Kd, Block Md; Pitampura (South)Block Ld Dda Mkt. Md Block; Pitampura (South)Block Pd Flats; Pitampura (South)Block Sd, Block Qd; Pitampura (South)Vaishali House; Poorvi Pitampura Block Jp; Poorvi Pitampura Block Sp, Block Tp, Block Zp; Poorvi Pitampura Block Up; Poorvi Pitampura Block Vp, Janta Flats; Poorvi Pitampura Block Yp; Poorvi Pitampura Block Cp; Poorvi Pitampura Block Dp; Poorvi Pitampura Block Fp; Poorvi Pitampura Block Gp Jhuggis; Poorvi Pitampura Block Hp; Poorvi Pitampura Block Kp; Poorvi Pitampura Block Lp; Poorvi Pitampura Block Pp, Block Np, Block Mp; Poorvi Pitampura Block Qp; Poorvi Pitampura Block Rp, Pitampura; Poorvi Pitampura Block Wp; Poorvi Pitampura Block Ap; Uttari Pitampura Block Uu; Ekta Camp, T-Huts, Near Haider Pur Village; Income Tax Colony Pitam Pura Flat; Pitam Pura Ku Block; Pitam Pura Lu Block; Pitam Pura Pu Block; Pitam Pura Au Block; Pitam Pura Bu Block; Pitam Pura Cu Block; Pitam Pura Du Block; Pitam Pura Eu Block; Pitam Pura F1U Block; Pitam Pura Flats G, Ju Block; Pitam Pura Flats Nu Block; Pitam Pura Flats Ru Block; Pitam Pura Flats Mu Block; Pitam Pura Hu Block; Pitam Pura Lig Flat Qu Block; Pitam Pura Tu Block; Pitam Pura, Su Block; Varun Niketan, Au-Block Pitam Pura, Type Ist, Iind, Iiird, Ivth.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 57. Pitam Pura ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sanju Jain; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,68,07,329; Total liabilities: Rs 1,45,680.

Candidate name: Amit Nagpal; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 4,30,54,801; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Rajiv Kumar Sharma; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 10,07,600; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sushil Jain; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 65,00,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here