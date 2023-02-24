Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive audience in poll-bound Nagaland where he slammed the Congress government and hailed the BJP and its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) for a wave of development in the state.

Dressed in a red tribal cap, PM Modi shared the stage with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio with whom the BJP has been in alliance since 2003.

“There is a wave of development and a sense of trust in Nagaland. We have huge support for the BJP and NDPP in Nagaland because we are working for the development of the northeast,” PM Modi said.

Modi said the NDA is striving to bring permanent peace in Nagaland so that Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 is completely lifted from the state.

The Prime Minister slammed the Congress party for its ‘get vote and forget’ policy and accused Congress leaders from Delhi of turning a blind eye towards Nagaland.

“Congress leaders in Delhi never looked towards Nagaland, and never gave importance to stability and prosperity in the state. Congress always ran the Nagaland government via remote control from Delhi. From Delhi to Dimapur, Congress indulged in familial politics,” Modi said.

Modi also said that the BJP considers the eight states of the region as ‘Ashtalakshmi’ (eight forms of Goddess Lakshmi) and is working for its peace and development.

Gratitude to the people of Nagaland for their support. We are proud of the state’s contribution to our nation. @BJP4Nagaland https://t.co/eTL6lqIYKN— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2023

“Congress had considered the North-East as an ATM. Government’s money did not reach the public, but promptly reached the coffers of corrupt parties,” Modi alleged.

He also hailed the current government for fighting corruption in the state and claimed that the BJP had made a big dent in corruption by employing technology. He also said thanks to the BJP, all the money sent from Delhi reaches people instantly.

Prime Minister Modi addressed a poll rally in Dimapur to campaign for the February 27 Nagaland assembly election.

BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed election rallies in Nagaland over the last week.

The BJP-NDPP announced a pre-poll alliance and will contest all seats in the 60-member House.

