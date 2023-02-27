Modi in Karnataka LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched several development initiatives in Karnataka’s Belagavi.

The Prime Minister also released 13th instalment amount of about Rs 16,000 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through direct benefits transfer to more than 8 crore beneficiaries.

Earlier in the day, he received a grand welcome in Shivamogga where he inaugurated a brand new airport on Lingayat strongman and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s birthday for whom the airport has been a dream project.

The lotus-shaped airport, named after Kuvempu, has been developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. The Passenger Terminal Building at the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour. The airport will improve connectivity and accessibility of Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region, a government statement said.

Modi’s one-day tour of poll-bound Karnataka also saw a series of other projects being launched in Shivamogga, including smart city projects, railways and road projects, and rural water connectivity projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Shivamogga.

In Belagavi, PM Modi held a nine-kilometre roadshow flagged by a sea of supporters.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Karnataka before May 2023.

Here are LIVE Updates of PM Modi’s visit to poll-bound Karnataka:

PM Modi alleged Congress insult leaders from Karnataka. “I want to remind you how Congress hate Karnataka. It insults the leaders of Karnataka. Whoever troubles Congress then it start insulting them. History is proof of how the Congress family insulted S Nijalingappa and Virendra Patil. I respect Mallikarjun Kharge. I was sad to see during a Congress session, Kharge was standing under the sun but he did not umbrella but someone else got it. It means only Kharge is Congress president for namesake. But the world knows who has a remote control."

PM Modi said his government has been focusing on connectivity in Karnataka. “From 2009-14, the railway budget for Karnataka was Rs 4000 cr but this year it has been increased to Rs 7,500 cr. Work is going on Rs 45000 crore in Karnataka.”

“When we came to power in 2014, the agriculture budget was Rs 25,000 cr and this year it has increased to Rs 1,25,000 cr. This is 5 times increase in the budget," PM Modi said.

Taking a jibe at Congress over corruption, PM Modi said, “Congress PM used to say government sends Rs 1 for people but they only 15 paisa. But in the Modi government, every penny reaches people."

Addressing the gathering in Belagavi, PM Modi said small farmers were neglected for decades in the country. “There are 80% small farmers in the country, they are now BJP’s priority. Rs 2.5 lakh crore has been sent to small farmers’ bank accounts."

PM Modi launches multiple development initiatives in Belagavi, Karnataka.

PM Modi’s 9-Km roadshow begins.

PM Modi shares pictures of the Shivamogga airport inauguration

Glad to have inaugurated the airport in Shivamogga.

PM Modi on Shivamogga visit:

Delighted to be in Shivamogga, where key projects pertaining to connectivity & water security are being launched. These will greatly benefit Karnataka.

Key quotes from PM Modi’s speech

- “The farewell speech by Yediyurappa is an inspiration for many. Even after reaching this high level in politics he is so grounded.”

- “Development is no longer just in the urban areas of Karnataka. Rural areas are also seeing massive development. This is because of double engine government in the state.”

- “India’s Aviation sector is well known internationally now. Indians will soon travel in made in India planes. Employment opportunities will also open in aviation sector for youngsters.”

- “Before 2014 the focus was to build airports in big cities and not in smaller ones, but we changed that thought process.”

PM Modi on future of aviation sector in India: "Air India had made a contractor to buy a Aircraft; Indians will soon travel in made in India planes; Employment opportunities will open in aviation sector for youths"

PM Modi’s special message on BSY’s birthday: PM asks the crowd to all switch on flash lights on their phone as a tribute to Yediyurappa. PM said, “The day is also important today because today is the birthday of the most loved and respected leader - BS Yediyurappa. I wish him a long life. He spent his life serving people and working for the welfare of those in Karnataka.”

PM Modi on Shivamogga airport:

PM Modi on Shivamogga airport: "Shivamogga airport is grand & beautiful. At this airport, one can see the combination of Karnataka's tradition & technology. This is not just an airport. it is the drive for a new journey of the dreams of the youth of this area"

PM Modi lays foundation stones for highway projects: PM laid foundation stones for the National Highway project worth Rs 1,000 crore, Hosanagar-Mavinakatte-Aadugodi road worth Rs 313.56 crore, road widening project worth Rs 395 crore, Shikaripur bypass road project worth Rs 56 crore, Thirthahalli-Megaravalli-Agumbe project worth Rs 96.20 crore, Bharathipur road project worth Rs 56 crore, and Holehonnur Bhadra bridge project worth Rs 4.60 crore.

The first phase of work for the railway project will begin at a cost of Rs 612 crore. The railway route would be - Kotegangur-Ramanagar-Mallapura-Koralahalli-Shikaripur-Masur-Halageri-Ranebennur. PM Modi Inaugurates Shivamogga Airport:

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aircraft was the first one to land at the airport

- The prime minister took a walk-through and inspected the newly built airport

- The airport has been built on 775 acres of land

- The Shivamogga airport will now become the second-largest international airport in the state after Bengaluru airport

- The airport is built under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagarik) scheme by the central government, and it has the second-largest runway in the state

- “The whole world has called PM Modi a model leader. We are happy that PM has come to inaugurate Shivamogga airport”

- “I started my political journey In 1970 and today PM Modi has inaugurated the Shivamogga airport. This is the lifeline and dreams of people in Malnad region. The development in the region will receive a huge boost”

- “Construction of Shivamogga airport was possible because of efforts by MP BY Raghavendra”

- “Thank you for blessing me on my birthday with this inauguration”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the model of Karnataka’s Shivamogga Airport that will be inaugurated by him today.

Shivamogga, Belagavi Railway Projects

- The Shivamogga–Shikaripura–Ranebennur new Railway line will be developed at a cost of Rs 990 crore and will provide enhanced connectivity for Malnad region with Bengaluru-Mumbai mainline.

- The Koteganguru Railway coaching depot at Shivamogga city will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 100 crore to help start new trains from Shivamogga and decongest maintenance facilities at Bengaluru and Mysuru.

- Modi will dedicate the redeveloped Belagavi Railway Station building to the nation, which has been redeveloped at an approximate cost of about Rs 190 crore to provide world-class amenities to the passengers.

- He will also dedicate to public the rail line doubling project between Londa-Belagavi worth Rs 930 crore.

­ - He also dedicated to public the Narayanpur Left Bank Canal and took part in Hakku Patra distribution to Lambani nomadic tribes at Yadgir on January 19.

- The Prime Minister had also inaugurated the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s helicopter manufacturing facility at Tumakuru on February 6 and inaugurated the biennial event Indian Aero Show in Bengaluru on February 13.

CNN-News18 Ground Report: Modi to inaugurate Shivamogga Airport in poll-bound Karnataka today on Lingayat strongman and former CM BS Yediyurappa's birthday for whom the airport has been a dream project.



Pro-Kannada organisation protest holding black flags

Ahead of Modi’s visit to Shivamogga Pro-Kannada organization staged a protest against the state government for not providing compensation to those farmers who gave up their land for the construction of the Shivamogga airport

Prime Minister Modi said on Saturday that the development of Karnataka has been a top priority of the ruling BJP whereas those running the previous dispensations in the state used to divert its money outside. He also said his government has worked for India’s progress bincorporating traditions as well as technology.



Row over airport name: The airport name was at the center of a controversy after CM Basavaraj Bommai said that the Shivamogga airport would be named after BS Yediyurappa, but the Former CM said that the airport should be named after the revered poet - Mahakavi Kuvempu.

Yediyurappa on Shivamogga airport inauguration: “PM Narendra Modi himself said he would come on my birthday and inaugurate the airport. It will be an unforgettable moment for me. In the future whenever someone asks me about my best moment, I would point at the inauguration of the Shivamogga airport by PM himself on my big day.”

Yediyurappa shares pictures of the new Shivamogga Airport

Yediyurappa shares pictures of the new Shivamogga Airport: "The airport at Shivamogga is a dream come true for the people of Malnad region. It will boost connectivity, tourism, industry and propel Karnataka's growth. Completed in a record time, the airport will be inaugurated by our Hon'ble PM"



PM’s tweet ahead of his Karnataka visit:

PM's tweet ahead of his Karnataka visit: "I look forward to being in Karnataka tomorrow, 27th February. At a programme in Shivamogga, will be inaugurating various development works including the airport. After that will be in Belagavi, where the 13th instalment of PM Kisan would be disbursed."



Dream Come True for Ex-K'taka CM Yediyurappa With PM Modi All Set to Inaugurate Shivamogga Airport



VISL Protesters who threatened to stage stir ahead of Modi’s visit detained in Shivamogga district: Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Limited (VISL) workers who have been protesting to save the factory in Bhadravathi threatened to protest on the day of Modi’s visit. They also said they would try to meet the PM and speak about the closure of the factory. Police have now detained around 20 leaders of the contract workers’ union. They were detained at 3 am today.

BS Yediyurappa’s son earlier shared a video of the new Shivamogga airport that PM Modi will inaugurate today

BS Yediyurappa's son earlier shared a video of the new Shivamogga airport: "The Shivamogga Airport will establish itself as not merely an airport, but as the gateway of Malnad region's journey to transformation."

