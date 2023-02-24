'Meghalaya Maange BJP Sarkar': PM Modi Addresses Poll Rally in Tura, Accuses Cong of 'Looting' Northeast States

Ahead of the soon-to-be-held Meghalaya assembly elections on February 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was supporting BJP candidates in the state on Friday as he held a roadshow in Shillong. He later addressed an election rally in Tura in western Meghalaya.

Addressing the poll rally in Tura, PM Modi said that the gesture of love and acceptance shown towards him by the people of Shillong and Tura is proof that Meghalaya wants a BJP government.

“I am confident in the love and blessings that the BJP government. for Meghalaya means fast pace development, the end of blockade and violence, pucca houses for all and employment opportunities for youth," he said.

He further attacked previous Congress governments in the state and said, “Congress governments have always ignored these areas, but BJP considers northeast as the growth engine of the country."

Citing the example of the northeastern state where the saffron party is in power, the Prime Minister said, “under the BJP government, neighbouring states of Meghalaya have achieved fast-paced development."

Urging people to vote for BJP in the upcoming election, PM Modi also listed the work done by his government in the Centre for Meghalaya.

“Tribal villages in interior areas of Meghalaya got electricity for the first time, since independence, in the last 9 years…We have also allocated a surplus budget for road construction of villages and spent more than Rs 5,000 crore on constructing National Highways…We have also strengthened air connectivity for Meghalaya and are installing hundreds of 4G towers in tribal villages of Meghalaya," he added.

While addressing the rally in Shillong, PM Modi exuded confidence that ‘lotus’, the BJP symbol, will bloom in the state, as the saffron party-led government has always prioritized the well-being of its people.

He credited Meghalaya for contributing to India’s growth. “Lack of road, rail, and air connectivity had in the past obstructed development in Meghalaya. During the last nine years, however, the BJP government at the Centre has brought about positive changes in the state and the northeastern region," a PTI report quoted him as saying

PM Modi was in Khyndailad, the heart of Shillong city, and will soon address the people after paying floral tributes to three freedom fighters of the state – U Tirot Sing, U Kiang Nangbah, and Pa Togan Sangma.

Asserting that Meghalaya needs to free from dynasty politics, the PM further underlined, “Not only in Delhi but also in Meghalaya, family-run parties had converted the state into an ATM to fill their coffers. People have rejected them. Meghalaya now wants a government that puts people first and not family."

“Be it youth, women, traders, or government servants, everyone wants the BJP to be in power in Meghalaya," he further added.

According to BJP Meghalaya president Ernest Mawrie, PM Modi will fly to Tura later in the day in the West Garo Hills district. There, he will address a rally at the BCCI-funded Alotgre stadium.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was slated to address a rally at the PA Sangma Sports Complex funded by the Centre at a cost of over Rs 120 crore but the sports department denied permission citing safety concerns.

Earlier, Conrad K Sangma asserted that neither he nor his party had any role in denying permission for PM Modi’s election rally at the PA Sangma Sports Complex.

The Sports department has informed the West Garo Hills district authorities that permission cannot be given for the PM’s rally there as construction debris may pose safety concerns.

BJP state vice president Bernard Marak, who is the BJP candidate against Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma from the South Tura constituency expressed his gratitude to PM Modi.

“To have the PM campaign in my constituency is a blessing. That he is coming to Tura itself will augur well for the party as it indicates how seriously the BJP is taking this election. Everyone in Garo Hills is excited about his visit," Marak said.

BJP, which last month snapped ties with ally NPP ahead of the February 27 assembly election, alleged that the ruling party was trying to stall a “wave of the BJP" in the state.

In a statement issued earlier, the chief minister said on Monday the accusation made by the BJP was false as permissions for rallies are given by the Election Commission and the district administration is now a part of it.

(With PTI Inputs)

