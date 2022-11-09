PM Modi Stops Convoy to Give Way to Ambulance in Poll-bound Himachal Pradesh's Chambi Village | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stopped his high-security convoy to let an ambulance pass in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh’s Chambi village. The Prime Minister was in the Kangra district to address an election rally.

In a video shared by BJP, people, who had gathered along the roads, can be seen enthusiastically waving towards the Prime Minister during the roadshow. Meanwhile, the ambulance came and the barricades were opened by the deployed traffic police team to let it go. PM Modi can be seen donning a Himachali cap and shawl and sitting in the car.

Calling PM Modi “Pradhan Sewak”, the BJP said, “He stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance in Himachal. Always give way to the ambulance to save precious lives!”

Notably, this is not the first time when PM Modi stopped his convoy to give way for an ambulance.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi pitched the Himachal Pradesh poll battle as between the “enemy of development” Congress and the “pro-development” BJP, stressing that people will get “double benefits” if his party is re-elected as he will be able to work more for them.

Addressing his last of the four poll meetings in the hill state at Sujanpur in Hamirpur district, he accused the Congress of “betraying” the people of Himachal and obstructing its development when it ran the government here till 2017 after he took office as prime minister in 2014.

If the Congress comes to power in the state, it will not allow his government to work, Modi claimed.

“A BJP government should be formed in Himachal so that it can benefit from Delhi (the central government). It will bring double benefits,” he told people at a rally in Sujanpur in Hamirpur district.

Modi spoke about his familiarity with Himachal Pradesh, a highlight of all his addresses at rallies after the assembly poll announcement, and said as someone aware of issues and people here, he will be able to work for the state while being in Delhi. He listed several measures for its progress after the BJP government under Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was elected in 2017.

The BJP is identified by people with good governance and pro-poor policies and that is why it is elected to power repeatedly, he said, referring to the party’s win in several states where it was in power.

Voting will take place in the state on November 12.

(with inputs from PTI)

