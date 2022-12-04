PM Modi to Address National Office-bearers' Meet in Delhi Soon After Casting His Vote in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the two-day national office-bearers meeting in Delhi on Monday, soon after casting his vote in his home state of Gujarat during the second phase of polling for the assembly elections.

According to sources, the prime minister wants a feedback report from all the states and, hence, asked to convene the meeting. With elections in Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Gujarat wrapped up, he did not want to lose a single day in seeking a state-wise report and guiding the BJP cadre with an eye on Lok Sabha 2024, they added.

After back-to-back road shows and marathon rallies in his home state, Prime Minister Modi has decided to get on with the task of ensuring the BJP’s government in other states without taking a break. The statement issued by the saffron party read that the national office-bearers meeting will deliberate upon upcoming assembly polls.

“The prime minister will cast his vote in Ahmedabad tomorrow (Monday) for the Gujarat assembly polls and leave for New Delhi to address the two-day meet of national office-bearers. The meet will be presided over by national BJP chief JP Nadda,” the statement read.

The meeting will be attended by national office-bearers, state incharges and co-incharges, morcha prabharis, state presidents and organisational secretaries of the states. It is to discuss strategies for upcoming assembly elections with a review of strengthening booth committees and other organisational works.

To prepare for the meeting, national general secretaries met in the national capital where tasks were delegated to different morchas as preparations are required to host leaders from across the country. Senior party sources said the office-bearers’ meeting will begin around noon.

Sources further said PM Modi was likely to inform the leaders about India’s presidency to host the G20 summit, and how it was a great opportunity for India to showcase what it stands for to the world.

Read all the Latest Politics News here